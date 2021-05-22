Home / Architecture / Tiny Living

Airstream and Mercedes-Benz Created a Camper Van That’s a Luxury Hotel on Wheels

By Sara Barnes on May 22, 2021
Airstream Atlas Camper Van 2021

Airstream is synonymous with traveling the open road while Mercedes-Benz is known for its luxury vehicles. Together, the two companies have collaborated on a new sprinter van that is like a five-star hotel on wheels. The vehicle, called the 2021 Atlas Touring Coach, uses the chassis of a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van as the basis for a high-end version of Airstream’s “silver bullet” trailer. It has everything you need to be comfortable on the road.

When traveling in a home on wheels, the goal is to have an interior that is as comfortable as a conventional abode. The 2021 Atlas achieves this with a chic interior that utilizes space-saving techniques—but not at the expense of features. It has a slide-out wall to offer even more space, and the captain's chairs at the front of the van can swivel to join the conversation with anyone sitting on the three-seat Ultraleather sofa. Across from the couch is a countertop that, at the push of a button, will reveal a 40-inch television.

You might be wondering where the bed is. Well, there’s another ingenious part to the seating area. When you’re ready to go to bed, simply tap a wall control panel and transform the sofa into a Murphy bed that includes built-in bookshelves and USB charging ports.

Beyond the bed, there is a kitchenette and a generously appointed bathroom that spans the entire width of the van. It has a walk-in shower, porcelain toilet, and a cedar-lined storage closet.

The interior of the 2021 Atlas is very impressive, but don’t forget the exterior of the vehicle—it is, too. The Atlas is clad in “signature Airstream silver” and has steps that automatically appear as the door opens. There’s also an awning to provide a bit of shade as you’re enjoying sitting outdoors.

Beyond aesthetics, this luxury RV makes it possible to live off the grid. It has a diesel generator that is supported by solar panel rooftops. Water-wise, there are freshwater tanks as well as a gray water tank and blackwater system.

If you’re ready to hit the open road, the 2021 Atlas Touring Coach is starting at $244,046.

Airstream and Mercedes-Benz have collaborated on a luxury camper van called the Airstream Atlas.

Interior of Airstream Atlas Camper Van

It features a five-star interior that includes plenty of seating, a murphy bed, and a well-appointed bathroom that has a cedar-lined storage closet.

Interior of Airstream Atlas Camper VanInterior of Airstream Atlas Camper VanInterior of Airstream Atlas Camper Van

Every part of the Atlas has been considered, including exterior storage bins.

Airstream Atlas Camper Van 2021Airstream Atlas Camper Van 2021Airstream: Website | Facebook | Instagram
Mercedes-Benz: Website | Instagram | Facebook
h/t: [Dwell]

All images via Airstream.

Related Articles:

Airstream Updated Its Popular Travel Trailer Making It Easier To Work From Home on the Go

Airstream Bambi Is a Travel Trailer So Light It Can Be Hauled by an SUV

Airstream Launches Ultra-Luxury Camper Van That Fits Into a Parking Space

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

1970s Volkswagen Beetle Is Transformed Into a Hybrid RV Called a “Super Bugger”
Rolls-Royce and Hermès Collaborate on Luxurious Bespoke Phantom
This Futuristic Electric Car Is Designed To Clean the Surrounding Air Pollution
Iconic Volkswagen “Love Bus” Gets an Electric Reboot as the Adorable ‘ID.BUZZ’
Photographer Documents the Otherworldly ‘Mutant Vehicles’ That Inhabit Burning Man [Interview]
Man Previously Experiencing Homelessness Is the First To Live in a 3D-Printed Tiny Home

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Airstream Updated Its Popular Travel Trailer Making It Easier To Work From Home on the Go
Cadillac Designed a Futuristic Flying Car That Could Be a Taxi in the Sky
This Double-Decker Luxury Camper Van Has a Pop-Up Second Floor
Nissan Has Designed a Sleek Mobile Office Pod Concept for the Adventurous 9 To 5er
Iconic DeLorean Gets a Modern Reimagining for the Next Generation of Car Lovers
This Cutting-Edge Company Can Transform Any Classic Vehicle Into an Electric Car

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.