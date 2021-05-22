Airstream and Mercedes-Benz Created a Camper Van That’s a Luxury Hotel on Wheels

Airstream is synonymous with traveling the open road while Mercedes-Benz is known for its luxury vehicles. Together, the two companies have collaborated on a new sprinter van that is like a five-star hotel on wheels. The vehicle, called the 2021 Atlas Touring Coach, uses the chassis of a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van as the basis for a high-end version of Airstream’s “silver bullet” trailer. It has everything you need to be comfortable on the road.

When traveling in a home on wheels, the goal is to have an interior that is as comfortable as a conventional abode. The 2021 Atlas achieves this with a chic interior that utilizes space-saving techniques—but not at the expense of features. It has a slide-out wall to offer even more space, and the captain's chairs at the front of the van can swivel to join the conversation with anyone sitting on the three-seat Ultraleather sofa. Across from the couch is a countertop that, at the push of a button, will reveal a 40-inch television.

You might be wondering where the bed is. Well, there’s another ingenious part to the seating area. When you’re ready to go to bed, simply tap a wall control panel and transform the sofa into a Murphy bed that includes built-in bookshelves and USB charging ports.

Beyond the bed, there is a kitchenette and a generously appointed bathroom that spans the entire width of the van. It has a walk-in shower, porcelain toilet, and a cedar-lined storage closet.

The interior of the 2021 Atlas is very impressive, but don’t forget the exterior of the vehicle—it is, too. The Atlas is clad in “signature Airstream silver” and has steps that automatically appear as the door opens. There’s also an awning to provide a bit of shade as you’re enjoying sitting outdoors.

Beyond aesthetics, this luxury RV makes it possible to live off the grid. It has a diesel generator that is supported by solar panel rooftops. Water-wise, there are freshwater tanks as well as a gray water tank and blackwater system.

If you’re ready to hit the open road, the 2021 Atlas Touring Coach is starting at $244,046.

Every part of the Atlas has been considered, including exterior storage bins.

Airstream: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Mercedes-Benz: Website | Instagram | Facebook

h/t: [Dwell]

All images via Airstream.

