Airstream ‘eStream’ Concept Camper Is Navigating Towards the Future of Sustainable Travel

The pioneers in off-grid living have revealed an electrifying new Airstream trailer. Called Airstream eStream, this new all-electric travel camper is built in partnership with its parent company THOR Industries. Although the eStream represents a concept and is not yet available for purchase, its ideation is designed to help THOR Industries, an RV giant, navigate towards a more eco-friendly future.

The eStream concept travel trailer has been designed with a range of innovative features that promise to give you more control and freedom. At the heart of the camper is a power system of advanced high-voltage batteries, motors, and controls that are connected to everything from the air conditioning, electric appliances, drive-assist motors, and connectivity solutions without the need for a shore power connection.

The camper trailer works with your towing vehicle and features drive-assist motors that actively move the trailer forward to maximize range and efficiency. Additionally, the eStream can also be unhitched and driven independently via your smartphone to remote control the Airstream into any tight camping spot. “That’s a pain point we hope we can just simply eliminate and we’ll save a lot of marriages with this product,” stated McKay Featherstone, the brand’s vice president of product development and engineering.

The eStream has array of ultra-efficient solar panels and skateboard-style chassis with two large battery packs (similar to that of Tesla) that enable you to take your adventures even further off the grid. The solar panels are built into the roof and give you more than double the solar harvesting capacity of any current Airstream model with 900 watts of solar power from five 180-watt semi-flexible solar panels.

The concept travel trailer does not compromise on style. It features a modern interior that includes a color palette of whites and blues. The sleek appliances and furniture allow you to effortlessly utilize the small space for four people. Within the 22-foot floor plan, you'll find all the comforts of home: a TV, an onboard wet bath, and all-electric appliances, including a cooktop, refrigerator, and convection microwave.

To integrate your modern work-play-live lifestyle, Airstream is developing groundbreaking connectivity solutions and digital resources for your connection to the online world. Its hope is that you would be able to utilize a state-of-the-art signal booster that provides 5G connectivity and a wifi hotspot, which would enable the operation of lightning and HVAC as well as access to troubleshooting and support services through voice commands. Intuitive touch screens would allow you to monitor power, water, and waste tanks.

A smartphone app is also in the development phase and promises to make planning for trips easier while syncing information to eStream’s onboard systems. This system will curate a plan for you to maximize efficiency, range, charging, and accessibility.

There are multiple ways to stay powered up in the eStream trailer. You will be able to take advantage of the same circuitry of charging stations that many EVs use, which is a quickly growing network making it easier than ever for you to travel with electric power. This means more options down the road for a quick charge while stopping for a break as further campgrounds, parks, truck stops, and rest areas install EV charging stations.

The 22-foot Airstream should fit into any standard vehicle charging spot, which allows for both the tow vehicle and camper to quickly charge simultaneously on trips. It aims for fast-charging times (to 80%) within 30 to 45 minutes, similar to most of today’s EVs. The company also intends to design a Level 2 onboard charger to provide a full charge overnight on typical campsite 30-amp outlets. And with the added watts of solar power capacity on the rooftop, the eStream’s batteries will get a constant supply of solar power whenever parked or traveling in view of the sun.

The eStream concept travel trailer delivers on the promise of being home on wheels, a place to comfortably stay while enjoying the freedom of travel in a sustainable way.

The Airstream eStream concept trailer delivers a future of an all-Electric travel experience.

Airstream: Website | Instagram | Facebook

All images via Airstream.

