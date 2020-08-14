Home / Design / You Can Rent a Hot Tub Boat and Explore Seattle’s Famous Lake Union

You Can Rent a Hot Tub Boat and Explore Seattle’s Famous Lake Union

By Emma Taggart on August 14, 2020

 

Hot tubs are undoubtedly relaxing, but a hot tub boat takes unwinding to the next level. It's also an ideal social distancing activity. Residents of Seattle can rent a floating jacuzzi and explore the sites of the 580-acre Lake Union with a select group of people.

Each hot tub boat fits up to six people, features an electric motor, and an onboard diesel heater which keeps the water at a steamy 104°F (40 °C). Users simply steer using a joystick, and can go anywhere on the lake at a maximum speed of 5 mph (8 kph). There’s even integrated Bluetooth speakers and a storage space for food and drinks.

The idea to combine a hot tub with a boat came from the founder of Hot Tub Boats, Adam Karpenske. During the winter of 2011, he was living on his house boat where he wasn’t able to get the warmth and comfort he desired. He crafted a floating vessel with a hot tub that’s both stylish, functional, and most importantly—keeps you warm!

Boats can be rented for two hours for $350. Guests will also have access to hot showers, lockers, and changing rooms. And if you’re understandably worried about hygiene during this uncertain time, the boats are drained and sanitized between each use.

Need to relax? You can rent a hot tub boat and sail around Seattle's Lake Union.

 

Each boat fits up to 6 people, features an electric motor, and an onboard diesel heater which keeps the water at a steamy 104°F (40°C).

 

