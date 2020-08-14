You Can Rent a Hot Tub Boat and Explore Seattle’s Famous Lake Union

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hot Tub Boats (@hottubboats) on May 22, 2018 at 3:43pm PDT

Hot tubs are undoubtedly relaxing, but a hot tub boat takes unwinding to the next level. It's also an ideal social distancing activity. Residents of Seattle can rent a floating jacuzzi and explore the sites of the 580-acre Lake Union with a select group of people.

Each hot tub boat fits up to six people, features an electric motor, and an onboard diesel heater which keeps the water at a steamy 104°F (40 °C). Users simply steer using a joystick, and can go anywhere on the lake at a maximum speed of 5 mph (8 kph). There’s even integrated Bluetooth speakers and a storage space for food and drinks.

The idea to combine a hot tub with a boat came from the founder of Hot Tub Boats, Adam Karpenske. During the winter of 2011, he was living on his house boat where he wasn’t able to get the warmth and comfort he desired. He crafted a floating vessel with a hot tub that’s both stylish, functional, and most importantly—keeps you warm!

Boats can be rented for two hours for $350. Guests will also have access to hot showers, lockers, and changing rooms. And if you’re understandably worried about hygiene during this uncertain time, the boats are drained and sanitized between each use.

Find out more about Hot Tub Boats here, where you can also book your luxury voyage.

Need to relax? You can rent a hot tub boat and sail around Seattle's Lake Union.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hot Tub Boats (@hottubboats) on Apr 1, 2018 at 12:34pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hot Tub Boats (@hottubboats) on Jul 12, 2018 at 5:48pm PDT

Each boat fits up to 6 people, features an electric motor, and an onboard diesel heater which keeps the water at a steamy 104°F (40°C).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hot Tub Boats (@hottubboats) on Sep 16, 2018 at 4:47pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hot Tub Boats (@hottubboats) on Nov 15, 2018 at 5:37pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hot Tub Boats (@hottubboats) on Dec 1, 2018 at 4:02pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hot Tub Boats (@hottubboats) on Jan 20, 2019 at 10:49am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hot Tub Boats (@hottubboats) on Feb 1, 2019 at 3:49pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hot Tub Boats (@hottubboats) on Feb 21, 2019 at 6:11pm PST

Hot Tub Boats: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Pinterest | YouTube

h/t: [Insider]

All images via Hot Tub Boats.

Related Articles:

This Inflatable 6-Person “Party Boat” Comes with Its Own Built-In Cooler

Innovative Boat Design Expands Into Large Party Space

Cutting-Edge Jet Capsule is a Cozy New Powerboat

Sailing Like a Boss in a Hot Tub Tug Boat