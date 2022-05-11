Home / Art / Installation

Monumental Yarn Art Installations Add a Radiant Spectrum of Color Indoors and Outdoors

By Sara Barnes on May 11, 2022
Site Specific Art by HOTTEA

“Strangers”

Artist Eric Rieger, aka HOTTEA, gathers loose threads to make monumental installations. Using seemingly countless strings, the pieces hang from ceilings and envelop the spaces they’re in with fields of vibrant hues—all of which seemingly have a mind of their own. Each thread is untethered and able to freely move with a passing breeze.

The installations are a site-specific endeavor and are often informed by HOTTEA’s own experiences, memories, or associations with a place. One such piece is titled Strangers, which the artist arrived at after reflecting on the kindness of people during his to Belo Horizonte, Brazil, where the 100-feet-long and 30-feet-wide installation was created. “The word ‘Stranger’ often times has a negative connotation,” he writes. “I titled this installation STRANGERS because I liked the idea of referring to a stranger as a positive thing.”

During the trip, three airport employees in São Paulo helped him and his team get back on track after missing a flight to Belo Horizonte. Then, a driver waited four hours for them to arrive from their flight. “We then went on-site and met Raquel,” HOTTEA recalls. “At first she was a stranger but very quickly became a huge positive impact on our trip. She translated, directed, observed, taught, and was patient.”

It didn’t end there, and each person the artist encountered helped make the installation in Brazil a memorable one. Knowing this, the title is fitting; the hues surround the viewer in a brilliantly colored atmosphere that leaves them feeling better after they saw it.

Scroll down to see more of Strangers and other recent works by HOTTEA.

Artist Eric Rieger, aka HOTTEA, gathers loose threads to make monumental installations.

Yarn Art Installation by HOTTEA

“Strangers”

Site Specific Art by HOTTEA

“Atlas”

His site-specific pieces featured brilliant color palettes that dangle in the breeze, taking on a life of their own.

Yarn Art Installation by HOTTEA

“Atlas”

Yarn Art Installation by HOTTEA

“Atlas”

Yarn Art Installation by HOTTEA

“Atlas”

Yarn Art Installation by HOTTEA

“Atlas”

The humble material takes adds fields of color to indoor and outdoor spaces…

Site Specific Art by HOTTEA

“John Candy”

Site Specific Art by HOTTEA

“John Candy”

… and makes you look at it in a whole new way.

Site Specific Art by HOTTEA

“Haus”

Site Specific Art by HOTTEA

“Haus”

Site Specific Art by HOTTEA

“Serape”

Site Specific Art by HOTTEA

“Serape”

Site Specific Art by HOTTEA

“Serape”

HOTTEA: Instagram 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Eric Rieger.

Related Articles:

13,000 Strands of Yarn Cast a Shimmering Rainbow Inside the Mall of America

Former Graffiti Artist Creates Sentimental Yarn Installations Inspired by His Grandmother

Artist Collects 10,000 Letters From People Around the World for Immersive Exhibition on Hope

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

French Artist Creates Ethereal Cardboard Bridges Suspended by Balloons
Explore the Monumental Art Installations at Coachella 2022 After a Two-Year Hiatus
World’s First Inflatable Fountain Is the Centerpiece of Groovy New Exhibition in Paris
Iconic Photo of Artist Frida Kahlo Is Recreated Entirely From Colorful Pebbles
Marina Abramović Will Restage Her Iconic ‘The Artist Is Present’ Performance To Benefit Ukraine
Artists Fly 350 Paper Planes in NYC’s Guggenheim in Support of a Ukraine No-Fly Zone

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Immersive Cherry Blossom Installation Celebrates Spring With Menagerie of Hybrid Petal-Animals
LEGO Teams Up With an Artist To Transform an East London Laundromat Into a Colorful Kid’s Playground
Crystalline Glass Pavilion Camouflages Into Serene Greenland Landscape
Interactive Projections Transform Historic Japanese Garden Into a Candy-Colored Kaleidoscope
Designers Use Illuminated Drones To Create Waves Around Elbphilharmonie Hamburg
6,000 Strips of Japanese Washi Tape Converge To Create a Curtain of Rainbows

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.