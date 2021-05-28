10 How-To Embroidery Books Filled With Creative Stitching Projects

Embroidery is a craft that is easy to begin but can be a challenge to master. And while there is a learning curve, the way to get better is through practice; having a set of projects to stitch is key in making that happen. You might buy and download embroidery patterns to work on, but did you know there's another way to get instruction as well as designs to stitch? There are a plethora of how-to embroidery books from modern makers that do just that.

Many books follow a similar format. They begin by introducing you to the essential embroidery supplies and the stitches you’ll need to know before completing the included projects. Then, they launch into a how-to guide for specific patterns that range from hoop art to wearables. At the back of these books, you’ll find patterns and learn transfer techniques. Once you’re done with one book, crack open another one to get into the mind of these top creatives.

Scroll down for some of our favorite how-to embroidery books that will teach you stitches and beyond.

Learn embroidery essentials and stitch stylish projects when you crack open one of these great how-to books.

Freshly Stitched by Celeste Johnston

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celeste Johnston (@lemon_made_shop)

If you’re brand new to embroidery and interested in stitching plants, flowers, and other sweet scenes, pick up Freshly Stitched by Celeste Johnston. The book introduces you to the essentials along with 12 creative projects.

The Modern Embroidery Studio by Lauren Holton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Holton (@larkrising)

Ready to slow down and unplug? Look no further than The Modern Embroidery Studio by Lauren Holton. Like Freshly Stitched, Holton covers the basics and then dives into patterns and projects. The range of designs will welcome beginners and keep more advanced stitchers engaged.

Beautiful Embroidered Accessories by Lexi Mire Brantman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daryn Olsen (@daryn.design)

Wear your handiwork when you follow along to Beautiful Embroidered Accessories by Lexi Mire Brantman. Featuring over 25 of Brantman’s best-selling designs, you’ll learn how to add some flair to otherwise ordinary baseball hats, bandanas, tote bags, and more.

If you’re looking for an encyclopedia of stitches, Embroidery by DK is it. Unlike some of the other publications on this list, this book doesn’t have projects included alongside instruction. Instead, it includes step-by-step images for many stitches ranging from basic to advanced.

Animal Embroidery Workbook by Jessica Long

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Long (@jessicalongembroidery)

Stitch your own menagerie when you delve into the Animal Embroidery Workbook by Jessica Long. It features 30 patterns as well as clear instructions to complete each project along with essential information such as how to transfer a design template onto fabric.

The Royal School of Needlework Book of Embroidery by RSN

The Royal School of Needlework is the place to learn traditional embroidery techniques. In Book of Embroidery, the organization has compiled content from its RSN Essential Stitch Guide series and includes a new section about displaying your finished work.

A Year of Embroidery: A Month-to-Month Collection of Motifs for Seasonal Stitching by Yumiko Higuchi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teresa Dias | Bordado Livre (@zinga_comigo)

The only way to get better at embroidery is consistent practice. In A Year of Embroidery, Yumiko Higuchi has created a series of designs that you can stitch each month. The motifs correspond to the time of year so you’ll always get into the spirit of the season.

200 Embroidered Flowers by Kristen Gula

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M A K E W O R K S H O P (@makeworkshop)

Interested in stitching all sorts of beautiful blooms? You’ll want to check out 200 Embroidered Flowers by Kristen Gula. Her book is a collection of tutorials for bunches of flowers and foliage. And if you’re nervous about how to recreate all of these botanicals, Gula makes it easy by including less than 10 embroidery stitches in her floral repertoire.

Hoop Dreams by Cristin Morgan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristin Morgan (@cristinmorgan.thread)

Hoop Dreams by Cristin Morgan is for the modern maker. After she outlines 10 embroidery stitches, you’ll use those techniques to create projects that live in the embroidery hoop, on home decor, and on clothes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda // Brynn&Co (@brynnandcoshop)



Small projects can have a big impact. In Irem Yazici’s Tiny Stitches, the artist shares how to embroider flair to wear on your favorite jacket or place on your tote bag. The small-scale projects range in subject matter from nautical to botanical to celestial and more.

