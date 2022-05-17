Home / Travel

Native Hawaiian Is Urging People to Vacation Elsewhere and Explains Why

By Sara Barnes on May 17, 2022

 

For those looking to Hawai’i for a tropical getaway, Native Hawaiian Lily Hi'ilani Okimura has a message: please don’t come. Okimura regularly posts content about the issues affecting Pacific Islanders, and one recurring topic is tourism. The islands of Hawai’i have long been tourist destinations; in 2019, a record 10.4 million people visited the islands. This decreased during the first year of the pandemic, but in 2021 the crowds returned—even though tourists were asked to vacation elsewhere.

Tourism has proven harmful to Native Hawaiians. “A lot of tourists treat our land like it's some theme park,” Okimura explains. “They will ignore warning signs, fenced-off areas, and ‘no trespassing' signs, which can cause damage to our environment like erosion, vandalism, and pollution.” This includes approaching endangered animals when it is strictly off-limits. “For example, tourists will try to go near and touch monk seals and turtles at the beach, despite having MULTIPLE signs at our beaches warning people that these are endangered species and touching them will result in them paying a fine.”

“When people say they should be able to visit Hawai'i because ‘it's part of the United States,' I tell them they're missing the point. Sure, you have the ‘right' to travel wherever you want, but does that make it right?” Okimura continues. “Especially if the Indigenous people and other residents are asking visitors not to come due to a worldwide pandemic, our limited resources, and because our tourism industry exploits our people and culture. What does that say about you to disregard all of this because ‘What about my vacation?'”

Tourism doesn’t benefit most Native Hawaiians. Those who do work in the industry are overworked and underpaid. A majority (51%) of those experiencing homelessness on the islands are natives. Instead, tourism benefits large corporations and developers that are, by and large, not from Hawai’i.

If tourists are determined to visit Hawai’i, Okimura offers some ways to minimize the harm. One way is to avoid giving money to the hotel industry and Airbnbs, which non-residents mostly own. It's best to stay with someone they know who already lives there. Another way is to experience Hawai’i beyond the typical touristy activities. Learn some of ōlelo Hawai'i (the Hawaiian language), and be sure to buy from locally-owned restaurants and businesses, particularly Native Hawaiian-owned. And finally, visitors should leave things as they found them. Pick up trash and don’t take anything from the environment like sand or rocks.

“Native Hawaiians have a deep connection to the ʻāina, the land,” Okimura shares. “We consider ourselves stewards of the land, and it is our kuleana, our responsibility, to take care of it, because in return, it takes care of us.”

