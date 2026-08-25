Get Ready for Cozy Crafts Season With This Unique Online Embroidery Class

It might not feel like it right now, but we’re quickly headed toward sweater weather. As the temperatures fall and it starts getting dark at 5 p.m., it feels good to hunker down and enjoy some slow, hands-on crafting. Embroidery is the ultimate cozy craft for this time of year. It’s portable, screen-free, and meditative. You might have some stitching know-how, but there are always new things to try. One unique technique turns your photos into hand-stitched hoop art.

Embroidery artist Floor Giebels is the mastermind behind Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics, an online class available on My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform. Over the course of two hours, she’ll teach you how to combine embroidery with printed fabric. You’ll snap a photograph, print it on cloth, and then select parts of the image to stitch over (such as hair and clothing) to bring it to life. It’s the perfect way to add embellishment to a beloved image without embarking on a full-scale composition, meaning you could finish the project in an afternoon or a weekend.

Don’t have a printer? No problem! You can still enjoy this course—and try this technique—without a printer at home. Giebels covers how to print fabric via an online service like Spoonflower as an alternative to an inkjet printer.

While the course title includes “intermediate,” don’t let the label intimidate you. The class is doable for a motivated beginner, since Giebels demonstrates every stitch needed for the project. And, better yet, you can review the techniques as many times as you’d like because My Modern Met Academy courses are infinitely rewatchable.

It’s the perfect moment to start something new and handmade. Enroll in Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics today on My Modern Met Academy. If you’re looking for other embroidery courses, check out Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories.

We’re quickly headed toward sweater weather. As the temperatures fall, it’s the perfect time to try a cozy craft.

Embroidery is a great craft to hunker down with, and this unique technique will have you turning your photos into hand-stitched hoop art.

The photos are printed on fabric, and then select elements are stitched over.

Learn this approach from embroidery artist Floor Giebels.

Giebels is the mastermind behind Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics, an online class available on My Modern Met Academy.

Over the course of two hours, she’ll teach you how to combine embroidery with printed fabric.

You’ll snap a photograph, print it on cloth, and then pick parts of the image to stitch over (such as hair and clothing) to bring it to life.

Don’t have a printer? No problem! You can still enjoy this course without a printer at home. Giebels covers how to print fabric via an online service like Spoonflower as an alternative to an inkjet printer.

And while the course title includes “intermediate,” don’t let the label intimidate you.

The class is doable for a motivated beginner, since Giebels demonstrates every stitch needed for the project.

It’s the perfect way to add embellishment to a beloved image without embarking on a full-scale composition, meaning you could finish the project in an afternoon or a weekend.

Take a peek into the class in the introduction below:

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