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Get Ready for Cozy Crafts Season With This Unique Online Embroidery Class

By Sara Barnes on August 25, 2026

Embroidery on a Photograph Printed on Fabric

It might not feel like it right now, but we’re quickly headed toward sweater weather. As the temperatures fall and it starts getting dark at 5 p.m., it feels good to hunker down and enjoy some slow, hands-on crafting. Embroidery is the ultimate cozy craft for this time of year. It’s portable, screen-free, and meditative. You might have some stitching know-how, but there are always new things to try. One unique technique turns your photos into hand-stitched hoop art.

Embroidery artist Floor Giebels is the mastermind behind Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics, an online class available on My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform. Over the course of two hours, she’ll teach you how to combine embroidery with printed fabric. You’ll snap a photograph, print it on cloth, and then select parts of the image to stitch over (such as hair and clothing) to bring it to life. It’s the perfect way to add embellishment to a beloved image without embarking on a full-scale composition, meaning you could finish the project in an afternoon or a weekend.

Don’t have a printer? No problem! You can still enjoy this course—and try this technique—without a printer at home. Giebels covers how to print fabric via an online service like Spoonflower as an alternative to an inkjet printer.

While the course title includes “intermediate,” don’t let the label intimidate you. The class is doable for a motivated beginner, since Giebels demonstrates every stitch needed for the project. And, better yet, you can review the techniques as many times as you’d like because My Modern Met Academy courses are infinitely rewatchable.

It’s the perfect moment to start something new and handmade. Enroll in Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics today on My Modern Met Academy. If you’re looking for other embroidery courses, check out Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories.

We’re quickly headed toward sweater weather. As the temperatures fall, it’s the perfect time to try a cozy craft.

Embroidery on a Photograph Printed on Fabric

Embroidery is a great craft to hunker down with, and this unique technique will have you turning your photos into hand-stitched hoop art.

Embroidery on a Photograph Printed on Fabric

The photos are printed on fabric, and then select elements are stitched over.

Embroidery on a Photograph Printed on Fabric

Learn this approach from embroidery artist Floor Giebels.

Embroidery on a Photograph Printed on Fabric

Giebels is the mastermind behind Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics, an online class available on My Modern Met Academy.

Embroidery on a Photograph Printed on Fabric

Over the course of two hours, she’ll teach you how to combine embroidery with printed fabric.

Embroidery on a Photograph Printed on Fabric

You’ll snap a photograph, print it on cloth, and then pick parts of the image to stitch over (such as hair and clothing) to bring it to life.

Embroidery on a Photograph Printed on Fabric

Don’t have a printer? No problem! You can still enjoy this course without a printer at home. Giebels covers how to print fabric via an online service like Spoonflower as an alternative to an inkjet printer.

Embroidery on a Photograph Printed on Fabric

And while the course title includes “intermediate,” don’t let the label intimidate you.

Embroidery on a Photograph Printed on Fabric

The class is doable for a motivated beginner, since Giebels demonstrates every stitch needed for the project.

Embroidery on a Photograph Printed on Fabric

Embroidery on a Photograph Printed on Fabric

Embroidery on a Photograph Printed on Fabric

Embroidery on a Photograph Printed on Fabric

It’s the perfect way to add embellishment to a beloved image without embarking on a full-scale composition, meaning you could finish the project in an afternoon or a weekend.

Embroidery on a Photograph Printed on Fabric

Take a peek into the class in the introduction below:

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Related Articles:

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Ingenious Hand-Embroidery Uses Cascading Thread to Mimic Flowing Hair

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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