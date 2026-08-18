Learn To Snap Swoon-Worthy Pet Photos and Paint Their Portraits in These Online Classes

Maybe you have a phone full of blurry—yet adorable—pet photos. Great pet pictures can be rare because dogs and cats are among the hardest subjects to shoot or draw. They are often on the move! The good news is that you don’t have to be a pet whisperer to capture fantastic photos or produce great art. You just need the right technique. My Modern Met Academy, our online learning platform, has a pair of classes that take you down two different paths to animal portraiture: one through a camera lens and the other with ink.

If you’re a curious photographer, you’ll want to try Introduction to Pet Photography with Belinda Richards. Richards is the owner of Frog Dog Studios, and she injects humor into her striking animal portraiture. This e-course isn’t about phone snapshots. Rather, it covers a full studio process—you’ll need a DSLR for this one—that shows you how to work with your dog, photograph them, and edit the image so that they truly look their best. The class covers the technical aspects of camera settings and light alongside animal safety and how to keep them engaged over the course of the shoot. When complete, you’ll have a keepsake photo ready for archival printing.

Those who prefer a painting to a photo will want to try Animal Portraits in Colored Inks with Anna Sokolova. Sokolova is an illustrator who has worked with the likes of Netflix and Maison Margiela. She is a master at handling inks and will show you how. For her, the medium is magical; inks are capable of producing both fine lines and subtle watercolor-esque washes. In her course, she teaches you how to think through your composition with a sketch before using colored inks to tell the story—whether that’s with color, line, or a combination of the two.

In the class, Sokolova is working on a deer portrait. But don’t let that dissuade you from enrolling. Her approach is perfect for pet portraiture because you can imbue narrative meaning around your pet.

So, which class is right for you? If you already own a DSLR camera and want a print-ready image, give Introduction to Pet Photography a try. If you’re looking for a fine art project, enroll in Animal Portraits in Colored Inks. Of course, there’s no reason you can’t have a great photo of your pet and a painting, too. Visit My Modern Met Academy to try both today.

Maybe you have a phone full of blurry—yet adorable—pet photos. Great pet pictures can be rare because dogs and cats are among the hardest subjects to shoot or draw.

The good news is that you don’t have to be a pet whisperer to capture fantastic photos or produce great art. If you’re a curious photographer, you’ll want to try Introduction to Pet Photography with Belinda Richards.

The course covers a full studio process—you’ll need a DSLR for this one—that shows you how to work with your dog, photograph them, and edit the image so that they truly look their best.

Learn more in the class trailer.

Those who prefer a painting to a photo will want to try Animal Portraits in Colored Inks with Anna Sokolova.

In her course, she teaches you how to think through your composition with a sketch before using colored inks to tell the story. It’s perfect for depicting your pet. Watch the introduction here:

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