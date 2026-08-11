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Get the Best of Both Art Worlds When You Learn How To Create “Abstract Realism”

By Sara Barnes on August 11, 2026

Artist Dimitra Milan Working on an Painting of a Fox on an Abstract Background

Realism and abstraction are often viewed as opposing styles. But when blended, they can create alluring artwork that pulls us into reality while allowing our minds to imagine what can be the way only art can do. Learn how to combine the two approaches with the help of artist Dimitra Milan. Using her signature technique of “abstract realism,” she incorporates the strengths of each to create a single cohesive piece. Now, she’s sharing her expertise in her online class, Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting, which is only available on My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform.

So, what is abstract realism, exactly? It's a process without fixed rules. Rather, it has guidelines that allow for customization and experimentation. The background is abstract while the image on top is more precise and rendered realistically. This contrast of open and refined is the point. It makes the eye dance and adds another conceptual layer to any piece.

You’ll begin with an abstract background that’s created using color and texture. This is an intuitive part of the process, since there’s no plan for what it will look like. Once complete, you have a base from which to work and build your image. You’ll then sketch directly on top of your abstraction, using it to inform how your drawing evolves. From there, you will build up the mid-tones and shadows by incorporating glazing with transparent acrylics before finally adding opaque layers to create solidity. The resulting piece feels both spontaneous and intentional.

There’s more to discover about abstract realism. Sign up for Milan’s course on My Modern Met Academy and discover why this is one of our platform’s most beloved classes.

Using her signature technique of “abstract realism,” artist Dimitra Milan incorporates the best of abstraction and realism to create a single cohesive piece.

Artist Dimitra Milan Working on an Painting of a Fox on an Abstract Background

Abstract realism is a process without fixed rules. You’ll begin with an abstract background that’s created using color and texture.

Artist Dimitra Milan Adding Inks to Background

This is an intuitive part of the process, since there’s no plan for what it will look like.

Artist Dimitra Milan Adding Inks to Background

Once complete, you have a base from which to work and build your image. In this case, it’s the image of a fox.

Artist Dimitra Milan Holding Photo of Fox

You’ll sketch directly on top of your abstraction, using it to inform how your drawing evolves.

Artist Dimitra Milan Working on an Painting of a Fox on an Abstract Background

From there, you will build up the mid-tones and shadows by incorporating glazing with transparent acrylics before finally adding opaque layers to create solidity.

Artist Dimitra Milan Working on an Painting of a Fox on an Abstract Background

Artist Dimitra Milan Working on an Painting of a Fox on an Abstract Background

The resulting piece feels both spontaneous and intentional.

Artist Dimitra Milan Working on an Painting of a Fox on an Abstract Background

Perfect this technique when you enroll in Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting on My Modern Met Academy. Get a peek into the class:

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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