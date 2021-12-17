Canada Wrote Ryan Reynolds a Song To Let Him Know They Love Absolutely Him

Have you ever heard of a whole country writing a song for one person? Ryan Reynolds has now had that unique and extremely rare honor for being a “genuine Canadian icon.” Reynolds, who has always been very vocal about his love for his home country, was recently awarded a Governor General’s Arts Award. To commemorate the occasion, the exceptional actor was also presented with a specially commissioned song. And if Reynolds was ever in doubt before, now he knows for sure that Canada definitely loves him back.

The heartwarming number, aptly titled Canada Loves You Back, was sung by another well-known Canadian—Steven Page of the Barenaked Ladies. And the snappy tune praises Reynolds for his achievements in the performing arts as well as his philanthropic efforts during the pandemic, even calling him “Canada’s own superhero.” Needless to say, the actor was quite touched by the piece. “Wow. Wow, that’s…that was stunning. I mean…that made me cry,” Reynolds stuttered in disbelief upon seeing the pre-filmed performance. “Well, I guess I’ve made it!”

The Deadpool actor went on to post the video to his YouTube and Instagram, noting in the caption that it was “just maple syrup” and not tears in his eyes. But who can blame him for getting emotional? Especially after finding out that “of all the Canadian Ryans,” he’s at least in the “top three.” Even his long-time frenemy Hugh Jackman had to put aside their faux feud to give him props—sort of. “Seriously. Really. Seriously. Well done, CANADA,” the Wolverine actor said in the comments.

Scroll down to have a look at the touching tribute. And if you can’t get enough of the surprisingly catchy tune, the single is also available to stream. All proceeds from the track will be donated to Reynolds’ chosen charity, Reconciliation Canada.

Canada—as in the whole country—wrote Ryan Reynolds a song, and it is extremely wholesome and heartwarming.

Ryan Reynolds: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Governor General's Performing Arts Awards: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

h/t: [Mashable]

Related Articles:

Ryan Reynolds Helps Woman Find Stolen Teddy Containing Voice Recording of Her Late Mother

Neuroscientist Makes Playlist of the Happiest Songs According to Science

84-Year-Old Born on Leap Day Celebrates Her “21st” With First Legal Drink, Gifted From Ryan Reynolds

Dave Grohl Writes and Performs Theme Song for 10-Year-Old Musician Nandi Bushell