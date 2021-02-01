Home / Gift Guide

15 Unique Light Fixtures and Lamps to Brighten Up Your Space

By Samantha Pires on February 1, 2021
Almost nothing can transform a space as dramatically as lighting. If you are currently sick of staring at your same old workspace or bedroom, you may not need to plan a trip to IKEA just yet. The perfect item to make a room feel new and to help you kickstart a new routine or make your work from home environment more pleasant may be just a click away.

To help you make the right choice, we have selected a range of creative lighting options to fit any style. There are plenty of night lights and bedside table options to choose from—including a genius night light that comes with glowing orbs that you can carry with you to grab a midnight snack. Already pleased with your bedroom set up? Some of these items work great for other spaces like the quirky floor lamp of a human figure, the Starry Night-inspired Faux Candle, or Colorful Corner Lights that add some serious mood lighting. These ideas also work as great housewarming gifts or presents for friends redesigning their space.

Scroll on down to discover your latest lighting obsession.

Here are some creative and unique lighting fixtures and lamps to brighten up your living space and your mood!

 

Modern Wooden Lamp

LONRISWAY | $19.90

 

Polygonal Cylinder Table Lamp

SkyeyArc | $21.99

 

Nordic Standing Floor Lamp

K-SHION | $86.99

 

Adjustable Wooden Dog Lamp

HROOME | $49.90

 

Van Gogh Starry Night Artificial Candle

Lavish Home | $17.99

 

Neon Lights “Do What You Love” Sign

KUKUU | $59.99

 

3 Pack Mouse Desk Light (Gold or Silver)

FULCLOUD | $63.99

 

Astronaut Lamp

Paladone | $27.99

 

Star Projector

BlissLights | $47.49

 

LED Strip Lights

DAYBETTER | $24.99

 

Colorful Corner Lights

Maciebelle | $99.99

 

Custom Music Lamp

 

Cube Lights

 

Wooden Book Light

Molbory | $25.99

 

Nightlight with Portable Balls

SUPB | $39.99

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and an architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment.
