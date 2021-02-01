15 Unique Light Fixtures and Lamps to Brighten Up Your Space

Almost nothing can transform a space as dramatically as lighting. If you are currently sick of staring at your same old workspace or bedroom, you may not need to plan a trip to IKEA just yet. The perfect item to make a room feel new and to help you kickstart a new routine or make your work from home environment more pleasant may be just a click away.

To help you make the right choice, we have selected a range of creative lighting options to fit any style. There are plenty of night lights and bedside table options to choose from—including a genius night light that comes with glowing orbs that you can carry with you to grab a midnight snack. Already pleased with your bedroom set up? Some of these items work great for other spaces like the quirky floor lamp of a human figure, the Starry Night-inspired Faux Candle, or Colorful Corner Lights that add some serious mood lighting. These ideas also work as great housewarming gifts or presents for friends redesigning their space.

Scroll on down to discover your latest lighting obsession.

Here are some creative and unique lighting fixtures and lamps to brighten up your living space and your mood!

Modern Wooden Lamp

Polygonal Cylinder Table Lamp

Nordic Standing Floor Lamp

Adjustable Wooden Dog Lamp

Van Gogh Starry Night Artificial Candle

Neon Lights “Do What You Love” Sign

3 Pack Mouse Desk Light (Gold or Silver)

Astronaut Lamp

Star Projector

LED Strip Lights

Colorful Corner Lights

Custom Music Lamp

Cube Lights

Wooden Book Light

Nightlight with Portable Balls

Related Articles:

Floating Color-Changing Cloud Lamps That Sync to Your Music

Ocean-Inspired Resin Lamps Cast a Tranquil Blue Glow When Illuminated

Illuminated Lamps Cascade Up a Huge Swiss Pine Tree