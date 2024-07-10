Ugandan Kids Dance Troupe Gains International Praise for Impressive Acrobatic Performances

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hypers born talented (@hyperskidsafrica)

Ugandan dance troupe Hypers Kids Africa has gained worldwide attention for its impressive dance performances. And now, they're gaining even more love thanks to a remarkable audition on season 19 of America's Got Talent. Dressed in red, black, and yellow to pay homage to Uganda's flag, their wildly entertaining performance earned a standing ovation, and a thumbs-up from all four judges.

Watching the acrobatic dancers perform will bring a smile to your face, but their work is all the more impressive after learning more about their story. On stage, one of the young dancers mentioned that they hoped to win the TV talent contest to buy land and build a house and school. What he didn't mention is that Hypers Kids Africa isn't just a dance troupe; it's also an orphanage based in Kampala, Uganda's capital.

Run by brothers Moses and Marvin, the orphanage provides 45 children shelter, bedding, food, clothing, education, medical care, and sporting equipment. It's estimated that over 2.5 million orphans live in Uganda, with roughly one in five children having lost their parents. The AIDS crisis, years of civil unrest, and extreme poverty are all contributing factors to this crisis. That makes orphanages a critical resource for children who find themselves without relatives able to take them in.

For Hypers Kids Africa, dance is clearly a creative outlet. Their Instagram, which has over 7 million followers, is filled with captivating videos. Often dancing barefoot or in flip-flops, they can still execute impressive moves and intricate choreography. It's a testament to their talent that they grabbed the eyes of America's Got Talent and were asked to compete.

Now, their story will be opened up to an even wider public, who will not only appreciate them for their dance moves but also applaud them for their ability to overcome personal obstacles and arrive on the enormous platform that television provides. Scroll down for more of their incredible videos, and stay tuned to America's Got Talent to see if they can make it to the Live Performances round and take home the grand prize.

Hypers Kids Africa is a talented dance troupe from Uganda.

The group of young dancers recently impressed the judges during their audition on America's Got Talent.

All of the dancers are part of an orphanage in Uganda.

If they win the TV talent show, they will use their earnings to build themselves a home and a school.

Check out more of their impressive, acrobatic performances.

