Home / Art / Installation

8,000 Iridescent Acrylic Pixels Mimic the Beauty of Sunlight Reflecting on Water

By Ava Linker on August 21, 2025
Art Dome Pavilion by Hyunje Joo

Photo: Min, Jaeho Jeon

On Maengbang Beach in Samcheok, South Korea, shines the Art Dome Pavilion by Hyunje Joo, a luminous installation designed to mimic the reflection of sunlight on the water. Commissioned by the Samcheok Tourism & Culture Foundation, the project is constructed from 8,000 iridescent acrylic pixels that shimmer and shift in the breeze.

The attention to detail is apparent in each square as they are designed to be the optimal size for the perfect amount of light refraction and fluidity. Placed in a precise, symmetrical grid to move in rhythm, they are synchronized with nature. It is this fluidity that makes the structure solid and also see-through. The pavilion’s open shape encourages visitors to explore, fostering a sense of playfulness and creative wonder.

The installation’s acrylic pixels refract and warp color as the sun filters through them, making a fluid space change with time of day. Dawn’s light casts soft colors, noon makes vibrant refractions, and sunset changes the pavilion into a radiant sunset mosaic against the horizon.

With the Art Dome Pavilion, Joo creates a kind of beauty that’s as mesmerizing as it is intangible, evoking feelings of calm and giving viewers an impactful experience.

On Maengbang Beach in South Korea, the Art Dome Pavilion by Hyunje Joo sparkles like sunlight on water, made of 8,000 iridescent acrylic pixels.

Art Dome Pavilion by Hyunje Joo

Photo: Min, Jaeho Jeon

Art Dome Pavilion by Hyunje Joo

Photo: Min, Jaeho Jeon

Each simmering panel is sized and arranged in a symmetrical grid, creating a flowing, see-through structure that invites visitors to explore and play.

Art Dome Pavilion by Hyunje Joo

Photo: Min, Jaeho Jeon

Art Dome Pavilion by Hyunje Joo

Photo: Min, Jaeho Jeon

The installation flows in the breeze and changes with the daylight cycles, reflecting nature on the beach.

Art Dome Pavilion by Hyunje Joo

Photo: Min, Jaeho Jeon

Art Dome Pavilion by Hyunje Joo

Photo: Min, Jaeho Jeon

Art Dome Pavilion by Hyunje Joo

Photo: Min, Jaeho Jeon

Hyunje Joo: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Hyunje Joo.

Related Articles:

MAD Unveils Giant Graceful ‘Chinese Paper Umbrella’ at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale

Zaha Hadid Architects Designs Cultural Center With Roof That Rises and Falls Like a River

Sculptural Tree Is a Vertical Park With 56 Elevated “Petal” Terraces

Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Anish Kapoor and Greenpeace Partner on Powerful Environmental Installation in the North Sea
20-Foot-Tall Remix ‘The Thinker’ Surrounded by Trash Pushes UN Leaders To Ratify Plastic Treaty [Interview]
Immersive Titanic Exhibit Lets You Experience Harrowing Voyage From Passengers’ Perspective
Legendary Land Artist James Turrell Is Bringing Skyspaces to Saudi Arabia Oasis City
David Hockney’s Largest Exhibition Ever Takes Over the Fondation Louis Vuitton
‘Measuring the Universe’ Installation Invited Visitors to Record Their Names and Height

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Giant Glowing “Oracles” Use AI To Whisper Philosophical Musings on Life and the Future
Carved Pillars of Light Radiate Intricate Luminescent Patterns
Elegant Pop-Up Installation Merges Flowers and Industrial Aesthetics
LACMA Acquires Monumental “Living” Sculpture by Jeff Koons
Musical Composer’s Brain Matter Is Still Making Music Three Years After His Death
Dazzling Thread Art Installation Stretches String To Create Luminous Indoor Rainbows

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.