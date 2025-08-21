8,000 Iridescent Acrylic Pixels Mimic the Beauty of Sunlight Reflecting on Water

On Maengbang Beach in Samcheok, South Korea, shines the Art Dome Pavilion by Hyunje Joo, a luminous installation designed to mimic the reflection of sunlight on the water. Commissioned by the Samcheok Tourism & Culture Foundation, the project is constructed from 8,000 iridescent acrylic pixels that shimmer and shift in the breeze.

The attention to detail is apparent in each square as they are designed to be the optimal size for the perfect amount of light refraction and fluidity. Placed in a precise, symmetrical grid to move in rhythm, they are synchronized with nature. It is this fluidity that makes the structure solid and also see-through. The pavilion’s open shape encourages visitors to explore, fostering a sense of playfulness and creative wonder.

The installation’s acrylic pixels refract and warp color as the sun filters through them, making a fluid space change with time of day. Dawn’s light casts soft colors, noon makes vibrant refractions, and sunset changes the pavilion into a radiant sunset mosaic against the horizon.

With the Art Dome Pavilion, Joo creates a kind of beauty that’s as mesmerizing as it is intangible, evoking feelings of calm and giving viewers an impactful experience.

