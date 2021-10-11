Home / Art

Artist Hand-Makes Portraits of “Denim Legends” Entirely Out of Jeans

By Pinar Noorata on October 11, 2021
Denim Legends Portrait of Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood

Jeans have a long history in fashion, but they weren’t always seen as trendy or even an acceptable article of clothing to wear as a respectable member of society. Originally, denim was used in outfits made for working-class people, which is evidenced in 17th-century paintings from Northern Italy. So how did jeans become so mainstream and even fashionable? London-based artist Ian Berry attributes this to style icons over the last century. In an aptly titled series—Denim Legends—the artist explores who these fashion-forward figures are and even plainly asks, Who is your Denim Legend?

“A denim legend for me personally,” Berry tells My Modern Met, “is someone who by wearing denim—or by wearing it a different way—made a movement for many thousands and millions to ‘copy.’ It’s hard for many of us to imagine a time when jeans were not the go-to item in their wardrobe, but people like James Dean, Marlon Brando, Elvis Presley, and Marilyn Monroe, by wearing it, set off a spark that meant we all would today. That is quite something.”

As a sturdy material, denim proved to be the preferred textile for hard laborers—such as farmhands and railway workers—but as Berry says, people like James Dean in the 1950s changed the narrative of the material. He turned jeans into a fashion statement. Wearing jeans was now equated with “being cool” or even a “bad boy.” By the 1970s, bellbottom jeans were all the rage; in the 80s, denim was a staple of the punk and hip hop revolutions; and in the 90s, ripped jeans led the grunge aesthetic.

“There may be many people today known for wearing jeans, or for having a specific denim look,” Berry elaborates. “While they may inspire some people to copy them, the majority were already wearing jeans. Yeah, they can be legends and perhaps time may judge them as such, but I’m interested in the people that made this rural workwear the material of the urban street.”

Denim Legends Portrait of Madonna

Madonna

For Denim Legends, Berry is presenting approximately 60 portraits made entirely of denim. Each creation is an expertly crafted amalgamation of various denim hues, resulting in a realistic—albeit blue filtered—depiction of a pop culture denim influencer. Berry is unveiling each piece, one by one, and even asking the public for its input. The final icon will be determined by a democratic process—aka online voting. The only catch is that he’s taken four icons out of the running because they are “obvious and always documented”—Dean, Brando, Monroe, and Elvis—and he’s seeking to get a wider range of names.

If you have a denim legend—or a few icons—in mind, you can submit your selection(s) via this online form. The series will continue to be unveiled online, but the public will also be able to see Denim Legends in person. The series will be featured as part of Berry’s Material World exhibit at Textil Museet in Sweden opening October 23, 2021 and running through May 1, 2022.

If you’d like to learn more about Berry’s creative process and the way he transforms denim, take a listen to his episode on the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast.

Artist Ian Berry is known for working exclusively in denim, transforming the sturdy material into artistic portraits.

Denim Legends Portrait of Bob Marley

Bob Marley

In his latest series, titled Denim Legends, the artist explores the fashion icons that made denim what it is today—a mainstream material that almost everyone owns and wears.

Denim Legends Portrait of Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields

Denim Legends Portrait of John Wayne

John Wayne

From cowboys to supermodels, there have been many stylish influencers who helped to make jeans fashionable.

Denim Legends Portrait of

Steve McQueen

So now Berry is now asking the public: Who is your Denim Legend?

Denim Legends Portrait of Miles Davis

Miles Davis

Denim Legends Portrait of Gene Autry

Gene Autry

You can submit your answer online.

Denim Legends Portrait of Gina Lollobrigida

Gina Lollobrigida

Denim Legends Portrait of Gary Cooper

Gary Cooper

Denim Legends by Ian BerryIan Berry: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ian Berry.

Related Articles:

Artist Creates “Secret Garden” with the Last Denim Made in USA

Artist Recreates His Lockdown Living Room Completely Out of Denim

Become a Mind-Bending Optical Illusion Every Time You Wear These Jeans

Artist Ian Berry on How He Uses Denim To Craft Spectacular Blue-Toned Scenes [Podcast]

Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

70 Artists Are Celebrating Fierce Felines With a ’Cat Art Show’ in Los Angeles
Win a Book Deal With Walter Foster Publishing and Teach Others How to Create Art
103 Unpublished Hokusai Drawings Featured in New Exhibit and 200 NFTs of His Works Will Be Sold
Precarious Performance Art Turns Everyday Activities Into Awe-Inspiring Spectacles
Sweeping Beauty of Zion National Park Honored in Landscape Art Exhibition
Frida Kahlo Painting Is Predicted to Sell For $30 Million, Breaking Multiple Records

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Recreates Famous Paintings From Paper Clips and Other Everyday Objects
20 Portable Products for Traveling Artists to Stay Creative On the Go
Artist Turns Scrap Metal Into Mosaic Portraits To Highlight Locals Who Go Unnoticed
Newly Identified Van Gogh Drawing Goes on Display for First Time Ever
Colossal Creatures Made From Rice Straw Invade a Park in Japan
This Japanese Village Creates Massive Rice Paddy Art Every Year

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.