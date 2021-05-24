Home / Design / Style

Become a Mind-Bending Optical Illusion Every Time You Wear These Jeans

By Sara Barnes on May 24, 2021

 

When you first set your eyes on a pair of jeans by the brand LEJE, you might think that you’re seeing things. The South Korean company has created denim bottoms that are mind-bending optical illusions. Using creative construction and stitching, wearing these jeans will make others think there is a glitch in the Matrix. One pair features a single diagonal fracture at the knees while another pair appears pixelated with uneven edges down the entire length of the pants.

In terms of construction, there is an ingenious simplicity in creating this kind of optical illusion clothing. It’s all produced with strategic cuts made in the pant legs; the cut pieces are shifted ever-so-slightly so that they look glitchy. When arranged, contrasting topstitching secures them all into place.  The result is a denim statement-maker whose unusual design is sure to turn heads

LEJE’s illusionistic jeans are now available for pre-order on its website.

South Korean clothing brand LEJE has created cool pairs of jeans that look like optical illusions.

 

LEJE: Website | Instagram 
h/t: [Oddity Central]

