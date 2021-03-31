Artist Ian Berry on How He Uses Denim To Craft Spectacular Blue-Toned Scenes [Podcast]

This week on the Top Artist Podcast, we talk with artist Ian Berry about his creative process and the way he uses denim to produce spectacularly detailed installations and works of art. After working in advertising and perfecting his craft on the side, Berry decided to take a leap of faith and become a full-time artist. Since then, he has been fascinating the world with blue-toned scenes that celebrate the range of colors and textures found in jeans. Berry tells us that to him, this style is about portraying contemporary life out of a very urban fabric that may be the “material of our time.”

Though jeans play an important role in Berry’s art, it is clear that he is not a “denim artist.” We learn that some of his works elevate the natural stitching and pieces of jeans to celebrate the materials while others conceal them entirely to create a work that focuses solely on the urban environment Berry is portraying. One of our favorite moments during our chat was learning about the way this artist depicts light and texture from what most would consider being a matte material.

We also learn about Berry’s creative process and how he begins each piece with a full-color photo before crafting layer upon layer of blue material. Berry is an incredibly talented artist who has spent years developing his signature style but is always creating something new and exciting. That is why this episode is a great listen for people developing their craft or trying to find their own artistic voice. We also think you’ll really enjoy our talk about creating art in the wake of the COVID-19.

