20+ Incredible Winners From the 2024 Siena International Photo Awards

The 2024 Siena International Photo Awards have announced the winners of the prestigious photo contest, naming winners across 12 categories as well as an overall winner. From the heart-wrenching reality of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and war in Ukraine to stunning scenes of animal conservation, the winners strike a wide balance of issues.

Palestinian photographer Ali Jadallah saw his deeply moving image, Irreplacable, named Photo of the Year. Taken in Gaza, the raw, unflinching image demonstrates the human toll of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In the photo we see an injured woman, whose grief is palpable, as she mourns the loss of a loved one after an airstrike.

Other notable images are Ryan Pierse's dynamic photo of Australian surfer Olivia Ottaway, which won the Sports in Action category. In the photo, she dives under a wave in Teahupo'o, the site in Tahiti that went on to host surfing in the 2024 Olympic Games. And American photographer Dan Winters' portrait of actor Ryan Gosling won him the Fascinating Faces and Characters category. Winters built a studio designed to evoke Blade Runner without explicitly mentioning the film for his unique portrait of Gosling.

Scroll down to see more winners from the contest, and then head over to the official website for the full gallery of winners and finalists.

