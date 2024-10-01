20+ Incredible Winners From the 2024 Siena International Photo Awards

“Teahupo'o – Wall of Skulls” by Ryan Pierse. Sports in Action, 1st Classified “In the turquoise waters of Teahupo'o, French Polynesia, Australian surfer Olivia Ottaway dives under a towering wave. Teahupo'o has been a legendary host to the WSL Tahiti Pro for over two decades, and it will set the stage for the prestigious surfing event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.”
The 2024 Siena International Photo Awards have announced the winners of the prestigious photo contest, naming winners across 12 categories as well as an overall winner. From the heart-wrenching reality of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and war in Ukraine to stunning scenes of animal conservation, the winners strike a wide balance of issues.
Palestinian photographer Ali Jadallah saw his deeply moving image, Irreplacable, named Photo of the Year. Taken in Gaza, the raw, unflinching image demonstrates the human toll of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In the photo we see an injured woman, whose grief is palpable, as she mourns the loss of a loved one after an airstrike.
Other notable images are Ryan Pierse's dynamic photo of Australian surfer Olivia Ottaway, which won the Sports in Action category. In the photo, she dives under a wave in Teahupo'o, the site in Tahiti that went on to host surfing in the 2024 Olympic Games. And American photographer Dan Winters' portrait of actor Ryan Gosling won him the Fascinating Faces and Characters category. Winters built a studio designed to evoke Blade Runner without explicitly mentioning the film for his unique portrait of Gosling.
“Irreplaceable” by Ali Jadallah. Photo of the Year “Amidst the chaos and devastation left by an Israeli airstrikes in the Ridwan neighborhood of Gaza City, an injured woman is overcome with grief beside the lifeless body of a loved one.”
“Ryan Gosling” by Dan Winters. Fascinating Faces and Characters, 1st Classified “Ryan Gosling immortalized within a meticulously crafted laboratory conceived and constructed by Dan. Dan's vision for this image was to evoke the ambiance of the “Blade Runner” universe, while avoiding direct references to the film. He personally curated every prop and detail of the set, striving to capture the iconic atmosphere of the saga.”
“Honey hunters 3” by Andrew Newey. Journies & Adventures. 1st Classified “The fearless Gurung tribesmen of Nepal, known as master honey hunters, brave dizzying heights of around 300 feet in the Himalayan foothills. Armed only with handmade rope ladders and long sticks called tangos, they risk life to collect precious honeycomb.”
“Irina – Ria Pizza Survivor” by Wojciech Grzedzinski. Documentary & Photojournalism. 1st Classified “Amidst the chaos in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Region, Irina, a waitress at Ria Pizza, becomes trapped under rubble after a devastating Russian Iskander K missile. The bustling restaurant, a beloved gathering spot, falls victim to the horrors of war, claiming the lives of 13 civilians and leaving 61 others wounded.”
“Whale Milk” by Karim Iliya. Underwater Life, 1st Classified “During a dive, Karim seized the chance to capture an extraordinary image. He was documenting a rare phenomenon: the abandoned swirl of milk floating in the depths as the humpback whale calf missed it. Just as he prepared to resurface for air, he spotted the calf rising in the background. Suppressing his urge to breathe, Karim managed to capture a few photographs of this unique moment.”
“The Monarch's Forest” by Jaime Rojo. The Beauty of Nature, 1st Classified “At El Rosario sanctuary, within the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve, during the harsh winter months, millions of monarch butterflies gather in a warm embrace, transforming the oyamel fir trees into a vibrant mosaic of colors. The golden rays penetrating the forest create a magical atmosphere.”
“Falling Femke” by Samuel Barnes. Sports in Action, 2nd Classified “Alexis Holmes of the USA sprints to victory in the 4x400m mixed relay, setting a new world record time of 3:08.80. Meanwhile, Femke Bol of the Netherlands falls just short of the finish line during day one of the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary.”
“Boy and his horse in Andalusia” by Giedo Van Der Zwan. Journies & Adventures, 2nd Classified “In Andalusia, there's a saying: “An Andalusian man without a horse is like a matador without a cape.” Horses are an integral part of the culture and daily life of this region. From a young age, children begin to familiarize themselves with these magnificent animals. Here, a boy soothes his horse amidst the bustling festivities of La Línea in southern Andalusia.”
“The Last Barrier” by Michael Robinson Chávez. Documentary & Photojournalism, 3rd Classified “A family, with a young child, makes their way through razor wire along the border wall separating the US and Mexico in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Originating from Venezuela, they are among the multitude of migrants seeking a new beginning in the United States.”
Awards were handed out across 12 categories that demonstrate a wide breadth of photography.
“The Young Champion” by Zay Yar Lin. Fascinating Faces and Characters, 3rd Classified “Fifteen-year-old Aymoldir, from Bayan Olgii, Mongolia, made history by winning the 2023 Eagle Hunters Festival, triumphing over male rivals. The Golden Eagle Festival, an annual tradition, sees Kazakh eagle hunters proudly exhibit their cultural legacy, dressed in traditional hunting attire and riding magnificently adorned horses.”
“Moonlight Paddle” by Mac Stone. Journies & Adventures, 3rd Classified “Adam Chasey, once a biologist in the Everglades, paddleboards amongst weather-beaten cypress trees under the light of a full moon. Nighttime often offers the best opportunity to explore swamps and encounter unique wildlife such as alligators and snakes.”
“Men at Work” by Karine Aigner. Animals in Their Environment, 1st Classified “Amidst the chaos, male cactus bees (Diadasia rinconis) fiercely contend for the attention of a single female, engaged in a high-stakes battle for mating rights. In this dangerous dance of nature, only the strongest will seize their chance to mate.”
“Humpback Nursery” by Renee Capozzola. Underwater Life, 3rd Classified “A mother and calf humpback whale interact closely near the surface just off the coast of Tahiti's island. These whales migrate to the islands of French Polynesia all the way from Antarctica, to mate and give birth. Renee captured the scene with an over-under image to showcase both the whales and this unique environment.”
“Solitude among the ruins” by Sedat Suna. Documentary & Photojournalism, 2nd Classified “Following the powerful February 2023 earthquake in Hatay, Turkey, a woman walks past a collapsed building as demolition teams work nearby. The 7.8-magnitude quake caused widespread devastation, claiming over 50,000 lives and injuring more than 100,000 people.”
“Andrey from Bereznik village” by Sergey Stroitelev. Fascinating Faces and Characters, 2nd Classified “Andrey, 57, is the sole resident of Bereznik, a remote village in Northern Russia's Arkhangelsk region. Inside his home, the lingering scent of ash fills the air. With a deep inhale, Andrey reflects: ‘I was born here; once bustling with life—a farm, a school, a club. Now, all buried beneath the snow.'”
“A green turtle in the blue hour” by Gabriel Barathieu. The Beauty of Nature, 3rd Classified “As the sun sets, the enchanting ‘blue hour' descends upon N'gouja Beach, home to green turtles. These majestic creatures, abundant in the Mayotte lagoon of the Indian Ocean, are familiar with human company, often approachable by day, yet they vanish as night falls.”
“72” by Ilvy Njiokiktjien. Street Photography, 1st Classified “At 72 years old, Einar Njiokiktjien defies age with a backflip. As the global median life expectancy reaches 72 years, Earth's population is on the verge of becoming the oldest it has ever been. By 2030, 1 in 6 people will be over 60 years old, marking a historic shift in demographics.”
“Typisch Männer” by Josef Hinterleitner. Street Photography, 2nd Classified “Boys will be boys: their curiosity begins in childhood. As best friends Harald and Marcus glide through their hometown of Steyr, a poster on the city's outskirts ignites their imagination.”
“Colorful Night” by Mohammad Murad. Animals in Their Environment, Honorable Mention
“The rain I’ve been waiting for” by Kazushige Horiguchi. Underwater Life, 2nd Classified “When it rains, the frog pairs come down to the river to spawn. After fleeing attacks from other males, they finally reach their spawning site. Once they lay eggs, they return to the mountains, leaving behind a brief but captivating story that unfolds over just one week.”
“Stormy Cacti” by Luis Roberto Lyons Suárez. The Beauty of Nature, 2nd Classified “A storm rages over the Tehuacán-Cuicatlán Biosphere Reserve in Mexico. This arid realm, home to the planet's richest variety of cacti, faces a dangerous threat from climate change.”