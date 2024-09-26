Finalists of the 2024 Comedy Wildlife Awards Will Leave You Laughing

The funniest photo competition of the year is back to bring a smile to our faces, as the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards have announced its finalists. Forty photographs, four portfolios, and three videos made the cut from the nearly 9,000 images entered into this year's contest. From clumsy bear cubs to curious birds, these images offer a hilarious—and adorable—look at the animal kingdom.

These amazing photos, intended to make you laugh out loud, are all in the running for the People’s Choice Award, which is open for voting until October 31. The images, which hail from 98 countries, will also compete for the top prize and earn an incredible one-week safari with Alex Walker's Serian in the Masai Mara.

“We are thrilled to unveil the finalists for the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards, showcasing the incredible talent and creativity of photographers from all around the world,” says Stefan Maier, Nikon Europe senior general manager marketing. “These images capture not only the humor and charm of wildlife, but also highlight the importance of conservation in a way that resonates with people of all ages and from all different walks of life. At Nikon, we are immensely proud to be part of a competition that brings both joy and awareness to the wonder of our natural world.”

Standouts include Scott Frier's photo of a lioness roaring in her mate's ear, as he looks less than thrilled to be disturbed. Flynn Thaitanunde-Lobb's adorable portfolio of images showing a squirrel rocking out with a stick is another highlight, proving that animals know how to let loose and get silly just like us.

Scroll down for more of our favorites before heading over to cast your vote for the People's Choice Award. All of the winners will then be announced on December 10 at a special ceremony in London and see their work on display for one week at a local gallery.

The finalists of the 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards are sure to bring a smile to your face.

All of the finalists are eligible for the People's Choice Award, which is open for voting until October 31.

Aside for single images, several photographers are also in the running for the best portfolio.

The winners of this humorous wildlife photography contest will be announced on December 10.

Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards.

Related Articles :

Funny Early Entries of the 2024 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

Funny Finalists of the 2023 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Kangaroo Strumming an Air Guitar Wins Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

Winners of the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Show the Silly Side of Nature