Watch In-N-Out Customers Erupt Into Cheers for Firefighters Fighting LA Fires

View this post on Instagram A post shared by In-N-Out Burger ® (@innout)

Amid the relentless wildfires in California, the Los Angeles Fire Department is working tirelessly, day and night, to combat the flames and protect the local community. Their unwavering dedication hasn’t gone unnoticed, inspiring gratitude and support from both individuals and businesses online and in person.

The fast food chain restaurant In-N-Out has been showing its appreciation by providing complimentary meals to firefighters, giving them a well-deserved break and a hearty meal. In a heartwarming moment captured in a now-viral TikTok video shared by user @chavo1021, an entire restaurant stopped eating and erupted into cheer as a fire crew arrived for their free meal.

“Thank you!” a voice can be heard yelling out in the video as the firefighters enter, some responding with modest smiles to the warm reception. Others online have since echoed the restaurant-goers’ support with comments pointing out just how exhausted those firefighters must be. One person wrote, “This made me cry. I’m so thankful for people who put their lives in the frontline for us.” Another person wrote, “This is what heroes look like.”

Meanwhile, In-N-Out shared their own appreciation post on Instagram, revealing heartwarming images of firefighters stopping by to grab a bite to eat. “Words cannot express our gratitude for the fearless firefighters who continue to risk their lives to save the communities we’ve been part of for so long,” the caption reads.” It’s been an honor to provide complimentary meals for firefighters with our cookout trucks and at our locations near the areas greatly affected by the fires. This is a small way for us to show our support and appreciation for your sacrifices, and we hope it provides a moment of comfort. We can never thank you enough.”

In another Instagram post, California-based lawyer Jennifer Holliday shared several photos of a group of firefighters that stopped at her local In-N-Out for a meal on January 9. “I got to thank a dozen firefighters at @innout – they were wearing clothes and boots covered in soot and dirt, and they ate quickly and took off,” she writes in the caption. “[I’m] so grateful to them and to the businesses that offer them a meal and a place to breathe and rest.”

If you want to help those who have been affected by the fires in the LA area, check out this list of wildfire relief initiatives. For those affected by the fires, please refer to this updated list of resources for shelter, food, clothing, pet care, and more.

This heartwarming video captures the moment customers at an In-N-Out restaurant paused dining on their meals to cheer for a group of LA firefighters who stopped by for a bite to eat.

The fast food chain restaurant has been offering complimentary meals to firefighters on the front lines of the wildfires as a thank you for their hard work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by In-N-Out Burger ® (@innout)

Others online have been posting pictures from their local In-N-Outs, expressing their appreciation for the hungry firefighters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Holliday (@jenhollidayx)

Even more LA restaurants are stepping up, offering free meals to first responders and displaced people.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1909 Fluid & Fare (@1909temecula)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jitlada Thai Restaurant (@jitlada_la)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe (@huckcafe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YEASTIE BOYS BAGELS (@yeastieboysbagels)

Los Angeles Fire Department: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Related Articles :

Aerial Footage Captures Devastating Scope of LA Wildfires

Heartwarming Video of Firefighter Comforting a Dog in the LA fires Prompts Rescue of the Lost Pet

Interview: Fire Photographer Documents the Bravery of Firefighters Battling Massive Flames

Giant Clapping Hands Are Projected Around the World to Say ‘Thank You’