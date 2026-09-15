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5 Intermediate Online Art Classes for Beginners Ready To Level up Their Skills

By Sara Barnes on September 15, 2026

Intermediate Classes on My Modern Met Academy

The internet is built for beginners. Don’t know how to do something? Just Google it! But what happens when you’re past the beginner stage and are ready to level up? When it comes to art, it can be challenging to sift through newcomer content—especially when you already know your way around a brush, needle, or pencil—and you want to challenge yourself to get even better. In that case, here are five online art and photography courses that assume you know the baseline skills and are ready to push you further.

The intermediate classes on this list offer an array of approaches. The one thing they have in common is that they are all available on My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform. Purchasing a course gives you immediate access to it, and you’ll be able to watch it as many times as you like from anywhere in the world. And if you’re not ready for this level of classes, don’t sweat it—there are plenty of beginner courses available, too.

Ready to go beyond beginner art classes and try intermediate courses? Here are five to try:

 

Advanced Architectural Illustration: Monochrome Details with Demi Lang

Advanced Architectural Illustration: Monochrome Details is a follow-up course to Lang’s immensely popular Architectural Illustration for Everyone. In her intermediate course, she continues to focus on precision line work, shading, and three-dimensional rendering. You’ll work in a monochromatic color scheme, depicting architectural elements like corbels and columns with cross-hatching using pencils and pens.

 

Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative With Printed Fabrics with Floor Giebels

Giebels combines embroidery and printed fabric in her craft class, Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative With Printed Fabrics. Throughout the course, she shows you how to stitch over a printed photo and bring it to life. You don’t have to be an expert embroiderer to complete this class. Despite the intermediate label, every stitch is demonstrated, making for a great way to step up your stitching.

 

Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting with Dimitra Milan

Although the title says “introduction,” Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting is an intermediate mixed-media course. It’s ideal if you have a background in drawing and painting, as you’ll use those skills to sketch your subject and bring it to life in acrylics. Milan’s class introduces you to her layered technique and how to perfect it.

 

Acrylic Painting Masterclass: Explore Color & Abstract Landscape Painting with Luiza Niechoda

Learn contemporary landscape painting when you enroll in Acrylic Painting Masterclass: Explore Color & Abstract Landscape Painting. Artist Luiza Niechoda created a three-hour course that includes learning to stretch your own canvas and build a hue matrix that will last for years to come.

 

Introduction to Pet Photography with Belinda Richards

Like Abstract Realism, the “introduction” in Belinda Richards’ Introduction to Pet Photography is another intermediate course. Before you enroll, you’ll need to have access to a DSLR camera and be familiar with the manual camera settings. The knowledge you already have will help guide you in taking candid photos of your dog in a studio setting.

 

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
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