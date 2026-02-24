Home / Classes / Academy

5 Drawing Fundamentals That Will Help You Be a Stellar Sketcher

By Sara Barnes on February 24, 2026

Drawing Fundamentals on My Modern Met Academy

Drawing is the foundation of art. When you can learn to draw, it becomes a well of creative possibilities. But becoming a stellar sketcher takes practice. Even if you don’t view yourself as a great drawer, the truth is that, like most things in life, you just need to put in the time to improve. It begins by mastering the fundamentals. Here are five principles you’ll learn when you enroll in the online class Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching, only available on My Modern Met Academy.

Fundamental #1: Learn about lines. Lines are expressive, and not all line weights convey the same thing. Thick lines, for instance, indicate weight and shadow. Learning how and when to use certain line weights will give your drawing depth, both technically and conceptually.

Fundamental #2: Use multiple types of supplies. A carpenter wouldn’t use just one tool in their toolbox, and neither should an artist. Pencils, pens, and even the right eraser will set you up for success.

Fundamental #3: Try out new techniques. Lines are just one approach to drawing, but there’s so much more. Stippling, for instance, is the act of making countless tiny dots to build volume in a piece. Experiment with different techniques to find what works for you.

Fundamental #4: Use shapes to help plan your drawing. Everything can be broken down into a simple shape. If you’re struggling to sketch a still life, for instance, it’s made infinitely more approachable when you first draw circles, squares, and triangles, and build from there.

Fundamental #5: Learn to draw from a reference photo. Even if you have no desire to draw realistically, everyone can benefit from copying a reference photo. It’s something that you can compare your finished drawing to and gauge its success from a technical perspective. And if you decide to pursue more abstract ways of working, having knowledge of things like anatomy and perspective will make your work stronger—after all, you have to know the rules to break them effectively.

Learn how to master these fundamentals when you enroll in Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching. Taught by illustrator Marghreita Cole, the class is two and a half hours  of the instructor taking you through the basics in a fun, approachable way. You’ll leave the online class with the skills and confidence to sketch any subject you like. Enroll today on the My Modern Met Academy website.

Get a peek into Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching:

 

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag.
