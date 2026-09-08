Mixed Media or Realistic Portrait Drawing? Here’s How To Find What’s Right for You

There’s more than one way to draw a human face. Depending on your preference, artwork featuring the face can be bold and expressive or precise and lifelike. But which style is right for you? Two courses on My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform, offer different ways of depicting facial features: Realistic Portrait Drawing Made Easy with Matheus Macedo and Mixed Media Portrait Drawing with Nitika Ale.

The two courses are as different as can be. Mixed Media Portrait Drawing was created with beginners in mind. At a little over an hour long, Ale will instruct you on how to use charcoal, soft pastel, and watercolor to create colorful and energetic portraits. Realistic Portrait Drawing Made Easy, by comparison, is for intermediate-level drawers (or motivated beginners). It clocks in at over two hours and uses graphite and charcoal to produce monochromatic photorealistic artwork.

Ale’s approach is ideal for anyone who is intimidated by realism and wants to play with color and texture rather than worry about exacting facial features. There are more supplies to use, which offer additional opportunities for experimentation. Her process begins by creating the structure of your drawing, then incorporating watercolor washes, and finally adding pastel highlights.

Macedo is great if you’re familiar with facial proportions and the basic structure. (If not, enroll in Portrait Drawing for Beginners for a primer.) In his course, he shows you how to transfer a photograph to paper and then render the face, feature-by-feature: eyes, hair, noses, and more. If you’re looking for a life-like representation of a person, Macedo has the course you’ll want to try.

Ask yourself a few questions to decide whether Realistic Portrait Drawing Made Easy or Mixed Media Portrait Drawing is for you:

What kind of materials sound the most exciting to you?

Are you interested in working on one portrait, or making many of them?

Do you like working loose, or do you relish precision?

Whatever you choose, you can’t lose. Visit My Modern Met Academy to enroll in these online art classes today. You’ll be able to watch them from anywhere as many times as you like.

There’s more than one way to draw a human face. Depending on your preference, artwork featuring the face can be bold and expressive or precise and lifelike. But which style is right for you?

Mixed Media Portrait Drawing with Nitika Ale was created with beginners in mind.

At a little over an hour long, Ale will instruct you on how to use charcoal, soft pastel, and watercolor to create colorful and energetic portraits.

Her process begins by creating the structure of your drawing, then incorporating watercolor washes, and finally adding pastel highlights.

Learn more about the class in the introduction below:

Realistic Portrait Drawing Made Easy, by comparison, is for intermediate-level drawers (or motivated beginners).

It clocks in at over two hours and uses graphite and charcoal to produce photorealistic artwork.

Macedo is great if you’re familiar with facial proportions and the basic structure.

In his course, he shows you how to transfer a photograph to paper and then render the face, feature-by-feature: eyes, hair, noses, and more.

If you’re looking for a life-like representation of a person, Macedo has the course you’ll want to try.

Get an introduction to this class below:

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