Home / Art / Street Art

Massive Mural Depicts an Otherworldly Woman Holding the Earth Between Her Fingers

By Margherita Cole on August 31, 2020
Golden Murals by INTI

“A Pale Blue Dot,” Grenoble, France

Chilean artist INTI (or “sun” in Quechua, a native South American language) travels the world painting exquisite large-scale murals inspired by his Latin culture and global connectivity. He recently completed a massive outdoor painting of a young woman surrounded by yellow roses overlooking the streets of Grenoble, France. Entitled A Pale Blue Dot, the subject of the mural wears long dark gloves that resemble deep outer space and holds a model of the Earth between her fingers.

On his website, INTI explains that he uses the “iconography of different cosmovisions and cultures and remixes them to create new fusions with new combinations.” While his Latin American culture is the foundation of his art-making, he also includes global symbols to promote a united world that values “different perspectives and cultures.”

Primavera Insurrecta is another of INTI's murals that is displayed in Santiago, Chile. It too depicts a young woman—also surrounded by yellow roses—wearing a belt of various objects and a guitar on her back. The assemblage of different items recalls the artist's Chilean heritage, while the spacelike turtleneck gives the subject an otherworldly appearance of a goddess.

Scroll down to see INTI's amazing mural art and then follow the artist on Instagram to keep up to date with his latest creations.

Chilean artist INTI paints incredible large-scale murals inspired by his Latin culture.

Golden Murals by INTI

Detail of “A Pale Blue Dot,” Grenoble, France

He includes universal symbols and motifs in his paintings to promote global connectivity.

Golden Murals by INTI

Detail of “A Pale Blue Dot,” Grenoble, France

Golden Murals by INTI

Detail of “A Pale Blue Dot,” Grenoble, France

Golden Murals by INTI

“Primavera Insurrecta,” Santiago, Chile

Golden Murals by INTI

Detail of “Primavera Insurrecta,” Santiago, Chile

Golden Murals by INTI

Detail of “Primavera Insurrecta,” Santiago, Chile

INTI: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by INTI.

Related Articles:

Giant Brushstroke Paintings Reveal the Same Place in Two Wildly Different Time Periods

This Eco-Friendly Mural Uses Special Paint That Eats Smog To Help Clean the Air

Artist Transforms Discarded Mechanical Parts Into Steampunk-Inspired Animal Sculptures

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

This New Digital Archive Preserves Black Lives Matter Protest Art From Around the World
Mural Artists Cover a Massive Outdoor Staircase in a Neon-Colored Geometric Rug
This Eco-Friendly Mural Uses Special Paint That Eats Smog To Help Clean the Air
‘AnonyMouse’ Street Artists Install Miniature Shops and Restaurants for Mice on City Streets
Giant Flower Mural Painted Across 5 Surfaces of a Building in San Jose
Mural of Martin Luther King Was Defaced, So Street Artist Repainted It With Malcolm X [Interview]

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Street Artist Represents His Community With Giant Vibrant Murals [Interview]
Breonna Taylor Commemorated With 7,000-Square-Foot Mural [Interview]
Banksy Creates New Coronavirus-Related Art in the London Underground
Vhils Pays Tribute to Healthcare Workers by Chiseling Portraits Into Hospital Wall
Powerful Black Lives Matter Murals Are Popping Up on Streets Across the U.S.
D.C. Mayor Commissions Massive Black Lives Matter Mural on Street, Activists Add to It

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.