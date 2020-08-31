Massive Mural Depicts an Otherworldly Woman Holding the Earth Between Her Fingers

Chilean artist INTI (or “sun” in Quechua, a native South American language) travels the world painting exquisite large-scale murals inspired by his Latin culture and global connectivity. He recently completed a massive outdoor painting of a young woman surrounded by yellow roses overlooking the streets of Grenoble, France. Entitled A Pale Blue Dot, the subject of the mural wears long dark gloves that resemble deep outer space and holds a model of the Earth between her fingers.

On his website, INTI explains that he uses the “iconography of different cosmovisions and cultures and remixes them to create new fusions with new combinations.” While his Latin American culture is the foundation of his art-making, he also includes global symbols to promote a united world that values “different perspectives and cultures.”

Primavera Insurrecta is another of INTI's murals that is displayed in Santiago, Chile. It too depicts a young woman—also surrounded by yellow roses—wearing a belt of various objects and a guitar on her back. The assemblage of different items recalls the artist's Chilean heritage, while the spacelike turtleneck gives the subject an otherworldly appearance of a goddess.

Scroll down to see INTI's amazing mural art and then follow the artist on Instagram to keep up to date with his latest creations.

Chilean artist INTI paints incredible large-scale murals inspired by his Latin culture.

He includes universal symbols and motifs in his paintings to promote global connectivity.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by INTI.