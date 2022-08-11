RIP Issey Miyake: Remembering the Legacy of the Influential Japanese Fashion Designer

Rest in peace to the legendary Issey Miyake😢🕊 pic.twitter.com/BnjtiDZDcx — Outlander Magazine (@StreetFashion01) August 9, 2022

One of the most influential fashion designers of the 20th century has passed away. After a long struggle with liver cancer, Issey Miyake—the Japanese designer best known for his sculptural garments and work with pleats—died on August 5, 2022, at the age of 84.

Born in Hiroshima in 1938, Miyake was inspired to pursue a career in fashion after surviving the atomic bombing of the city in 1945. “I gravitated toward the field of clothing design, partly because it is a creative format that is modern and optimistic,” he said in 2009. He studied graphic design at Tama Art University in Tokyo and later moved to Paris where he worked for Hubert de Givenchy. He relocated to New York City, where he befriended famous artists, including Christo, Andy Warhol, and Robert Rauschenberg.

When he moved back to Japan in 1970, Miyake founded Miyake Design Studio and began producing high-end women's fashion. He became known for his work with sculptural and pleated garments, which he experimented with throughout the 80s. Later, Miyake was asked by Apple co-founder and CEO Steve Jobs to make the iconic black turtleneck he would become forever associated with. “I was always interested in making clothing that is worn by people in the real world,” Miyake commented.

The Issey Miyake Group said the designer passed away surrounded by “close friends and associates.” His legacy as an artist and designer will live on through his beautiful work.

Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake died from liver cancer at 84.

RIP to the King of Pleats, Issey Miyake. – I pic.twitter.com/CgYZQCh3Xy — IMONATION (@THEIMONATION) August 9, 2022

Today, we mourn the loss of Issey Miyake, who passed away in Tokyo at age 84. The legendary Japanese fashion designer, pioneered new ways of mixing traditional craftsmanship with technology, especially the way in which he revolutionized pleats. RIP. pic.twitter.com/LW1BkokcO1 — CFDA (@CFDA) August 9, 2022

long live issey miyake 💛 pic.twitter.com/yTZLR3GBr6 — skateboard E (@ai_mei_li) August 9, 2022

He was known for his sculptural designs and work with pleats.

The New York Times front page honouring Issey Miyake by Sho Shibuya🖤 pic.twitter.com/c9I7RUMZv9 — Outlander Magazine (@StreetFashion01) August 10, 2022

Issey Miyake was truly a genius pic.twitter.com/R80HENNSav — @ncsweet_ (@ncsweet_) August 9, 2022

Miyake also designed Steve Jobs' signature black turtleneck.

Issey Miyake, the Japanese designer whose name became a global byword for cutting-edge fashion in the 1980s, died on Aug. 5. He was 84. Best known for his origami-like designs, he also produced Steve Jobs’s signature black turtleneck.https://t.co/XLgkSfqgzR pic.twitter.com/RZasuihO7q — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 9, 2022

The legacies of Steve Jobs’s signature turtlenecks and “comfort dressing” lie with the designer Issey Miyake, who died last week. https://t.co/gDzNngjjTF pic.twitter.com/7DM5jhImJ9 — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 11, 2022

h/t: [Yanko Design, dezeen]

Related Articles:

RIP Dame Olivia Newton-John: Celebrating the Musical Star of ‘Grease’

RIP André Leon Talley: Remembering an Icon Who Championed Diversity in Fashion

RIP Betty White: Paying Tribute to the Comedic Genius of the Beloved ‘Golden Girls’ Actor