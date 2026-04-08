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Thieves Steal Cézanne, Matisse, and Renoir Paintings in 3-Minute Museum Heist

By Sage Helene on April 8, 2026
Fondazione Magnani-Rocca

Fondazione Magnani-Rocca. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0)

In a brazen overnight robbery, thieves stole three masterpieces by Paul Cézanne, Henri Matisse, and Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Authorities now describe the incident as one of the fastest museum heists in recent history.

The theft occurred on March 22, 2026, at the Magnani-Rocca Foundation, a private museum located near Parma, Italy. Investigators report that the operation lasted less than three minutes.

Four masked individuals entered the museum under the cover of night. They moved directly to a gallery that displayed French masterworks. Within minutes, they removed three paintings: Renoir’s Les Poissons, Cézanne’s Still Life with Cherries, and Matisse’s Odalisque on the Terrace. They then fled through the surrounding gardens.

The alarm system activated; however, police arrived too late to intercept the suspects. Investigators believe the group planned the operation carefully. Their movement suggests prior knowledge of the museum’s layout and security systems.

The stolen paintings are modest in size, which likely enabled the swift removal. However, their cultural and financial value remains substantial. Experts estimate the combined worth at approximately $10 million.

Despite this valuation, the works hold far greater importance as examples of late 19th and early 20th-century European art. Each painting reflects a distinct moment in the evolution of modern painting.

Collector Luigi Magnani founded the Magnani-Rocca Foundation in 1977. The institution houses an extensive collection of European art, including works by Goya, Monet, Rubens, and Titian.

Visitors often refer to the site as the “Villa of Masterpieces.” Its rural setting near Parma enhances its reputation as both a cultural destination and a historical archive. The museum has long attracted scholars, tourists, and art historians.

Following the theft, museum officials initially withheld public details. They hoped to monitor potential attempts by the perpetrators to return.

Italy’s Carabinieri art squad now leads the investigation. Authorities have not made any arrests at this stage. Officials continue to express cautious optimism about recovering the paintings.

The empty gallery walls at the Magnani-Rocca Foundation now stand as a stark reminder. Even carefully preserved masterpieces can disappear within minutes.

Thieves break into Italy’s Magnani-Rocca Foundation and steal three masterworks in a carefully planned late-night heist.

"Still Life With Cherries And Peaches," Paul Cézanne.

“Still Life With Cherries And Peaches,” Paul Cézanne. (Photo: LACMA via Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

The suspects target small but valuable paintings by Cézanne, Matisse, and Renoir, escaping within minutes before authorities arrive.

“Les Poissons,” Pierre-Auguste Renoir. (Photo: Google via Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

Investigators continue the search as experts warn the stolen artworks will be difficult to recover or resell on the open market.

"Les Poissons," Pierre-Auguste Renoir.

“Odalisque on the Terrace,” Henri Matisse. (Photo: Wiki Art, Public domain)

Sources: 3 Cézanne, Matisse, Renoir paintings gone in just 3 minutes in Italian museum heist; Thieves grab paintings by Renoir, Cézanne and Matisse from Italian museum in under 3 minutes, reports say.

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Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA Photography and Related Media from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
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