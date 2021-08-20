Home / Entertainment / Music

Dave Grohl Invites Teenage Fan on Stage To Play Guitar and She Doesn’t Miss a Single Note

By Emma Taggart on August 20, 2021

Dave Grohl Invites Teenage Fan on Stage to Play Guitar

Being on stage with your favorite band is something many music lovers can only dream of, but one teenager named Lauren recently got to make that dream a reality. On August 5, 2021, during a Foo Fighters show at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas, frontman Dave Grohl invited Lauren on stage. When he asked if she could play guitar, she cooly nodded, and he handed her his “axe.” Grohl invited her to play the song Monkey Wrench with the band and, impressively, Lauren pulled it off without a hitch.

Grohl is no stranger to nurturing the musical talents of the younger generation. He’s a mentor to 11-year-old British-Zulu musician Nandi Bushell, and he’s even been teaching his own 8-year-old daughter, Harper, how to play the drums. When he invited Lauren on stage, Grohl gave the Foo Fighters fan a once-in-a-lifetime moment in the spotlight, and she didn’t disappoint. A video shared online captures the talented teenager confidently strumming out every note perfectly, leaving the entire audience (and the band) stunned.

“You’re not nervous, are you?” Grohl asks as he passes over his guitar. Lauren says “no” and looks totally at ease on stage as she begins to play along with the band as Grohl sings. An impressed Grohl shouts, “She knows her sh*t!” He then encourages her to kneel down towards the audience for her solo. Lauren is clearly going to be a rockstar one day!

Watch Dave Grohl invite a teenage fan onstage to play guitar for the Foo Fighters song, Monkey Wrench.

