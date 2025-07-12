Kindergarteners Learn How To Sign “Happy Birthday” To Celebrate Beloved Custodian Who Is Deaf

Equity and inclusion can take many forms. A wonderful example of this was the 60th birthday celebration of James Anthony, a custodian at Hickerson Elementary in Tullahoma, Tennessee. When he opened the door to the kindergarten classroom, he was greeted by a group of children wishing him a happy birthday. But since Anthony is deaf, the children learned how to sign the song in American Sign Language (ASL) for him.

Anthony, known as Mr. James to the children, had worked at the school for 15 years up to that point. The video, which dates back to 2018, shows the custodian visibly moved and shrieking with excitement. The group of children follows the lead of teachers Allyssa Hartsfield and Amy Hershman, who taught the kindergarten children how to sign that very same day.

“Everybody loves him,” school secretary Vonni Scott told Today. “They wanted to surprise him with it.” The custodian is described as a favorite among students and has a deep bond with the school children. “They high-five him through the hallway all the time,” Scott said. “He signs with a lot of the special needs kids.” Although he has been deaf since birth, he speaks and reads books to preschool children.

Anthony told FOX 17 that the kindergarten kids's birthday signing “touched his heart.” Scott added that the custodian “was in tears and very humbled by it.” After all, he has taught some of the other kids how to sign and is seen as a great role model for the students. “Mr. James teaches the kids sign language every now and then, teaches them good manners and how to treat other people,” said Hickerson Principal Jimmy Anderson.

Today, Mr. James is still a beloved part of the community. For the summer holiday period, the school launched a project starring him. Titled “Flat James,” it features school children and their families on vacation, posing with a picture of him wherever they are in the world, much to Anthony's delight. As of writing, 50 children have submitted their images, taking the custodian to places as far as Rome and Punta Cana. You can browse all the images on Hickerson Elementary's Facebook page.

Want to learn how to sign happy birthday? Follow along with a short ASL lesson:

