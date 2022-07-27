Home / Food Art

Adorable Rice Balls Reimagine Japan’s Cutest Bird as Anime-Style Delinquents

By Larisa Crowder on July 27, 2022
Japanese Rice Balls Shaped Like Anime Delinquents

Japan is known for its culture of cuteness, and it goes beyond fashion and entertainment. Kawaii culture has also seeped into the country’s food. Thanks to Twitter user boku shima enaga (aka @daily_simaenaga), we get a taste (no pun intended) of adorable onigiri (rice balls) designed to look like a delectable gang of delinquent birds.

This charming assortment of savory snacks is inspired by two separate staples of Japan: the long-tailed tit (or shima enaga in Japanese) and yankii (the “delinquent youth” trope often featured in Japanese school anime and manga, who are characterized by their pompadour hairstyles). The long-tailed tit is a tiny, fluffy white bird that lives on Hokkaidō, the country's second-largest island. The little birds are just 12 to 16 centimeters in length, half of which is their tail. Their pure-white fronts make them look like cotton balls, flying through the snow.

By virtue of their cuteness, the birds have a lot of fans. Boku shima enaga posts daily long-tailed tit content, from photos of the bird to cute foods, products, and crafts inspired by it. Each of these onigiri, sometimes referred to as yankii sushi, look like a cute reimagining if the delightfully rotund little birds but with a wild “hairstyle” made of sausage, shrimp tempura, salmon, eggplant, or some other edible strip of food. The nori (seaweed) wrapped around the sides double as the bird's wings and the yankii’s jacket. Talk about cute with an attitude!

Scroll down to see more of these fun snacks, and follow boku shima enaga on Twitter for all kinds of adorable shima enaga content.

These adorable onigiri (rice balls) are the perfect blend of “tough guy” and “super cute.”

Japanese Rice Balls Shaped Like Anime Delinquents

Japanese Rice Balls Shaped Like Anime Delinquents

They're inspired by two icons of Japanese culture: the tiny shima enaga bird and yankii (juvenile delinquents often featured in Japanese school anime and manga).

Japanese Rice Balls Shaped Like Anime Delinquents

The shima enaga (long-tailed tit) looks a lot like a rice ball, and isn't much bigger.

Yankii characters are often distinguished by their pompadour hairstyles.

To recreate the edible hairstyles, Twitter user boku shima enaga uses anything from eggplant to sausage to shrimp tempura.

Japanese Rice Balls Shaped Like Anime DelinquentsJapanese Rice Balls Shaped Like Anime DelinquentsJapanese Rice Balls Shaped Like Anime Delinquentsboku shima enaga: Website | FacebookTwitter
h/t: [grape]

All images via @daily_simaenaga.

Related Articles:

These Tiny Birds in Japan Look Like Fluffy Little Cotton Balls

Japanese Artist’s “3D Lattes” Recreate Adorable Characters Out of Foam

Japanese Baker Recreates the South Pole as Adorable Rice Cakes

Japanese Baker Serves Super Cute Cookies Shaped Like Adorable Little Hamsters

Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Velveeta Debuts Mac and Cheese-Inspired Martini Called the “Veltini”
Baker Turns Gingerbread Into Sculptures of Iconic Movie Characters
Japanese Food Artist Makes Crystal Clear Desserts With Delicious Treats You Can See Inside
Museum Challenges Visitors To Transform Their Favorite Artworks Into Cakes
Japanese Baker Recreates the South Pole as Adorable Rice Cakes
Pastry Chef Creates 8-Foot-Tall Giraffe Made Entirely of Chocolate

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Ambitious Couple Is “Traveling” to Every Country in the World by Recreating Traditional Foods for Incredible At-Home Feasts
Mouthwatering “Dumplings Around the World” Party Shows the Vast Variety of Pocket Foods
Japanese Artist’s “3D Lattes” Recreate Adorable Characters Out of Foam
Food Artist Transforms Ordinary Pieces of Toast Into Delicious Works of Art
Japanese Baker Serves Super Cute Cookies Shaped Like Adorable Little Hamsters
Redditor Creates Epic ‘Star Wars‘ Cake Inspired by the Death Star’s Meridian Trench

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]