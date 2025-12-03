Japanese Students Successfully Build a Flying Bike That Gets off the Ground by Pedaling

The idea of a flying bicycle is incredibly alluring, bringing together the autonomy of riding a bike with the freeing possibility of exploring the world from up above. That’s why an experiment carried out by Japanese students has caught the eye of many around the world. In a video posted online, a group of young men can be seen successfully trying out a flying bicycle with the ability to take off by simply pedaling.

According to Inquirer, the now-viral flying bike is a project called Tsurugi, which means “sword.” It was brought to life by the Sakai Windmill Association, a student organization at Osaka Public University. The test flight was carried out at an old runway no longer in use at the Nanki Shirahama Airport.

The flying bicycle works with a clever mix of aerodynamics and physical strength. The pedals are connected to a large fan on the back of the vehicle, which also has large wings. The fan keeps spinning as the user continues to pedal, allowing the invention to reach altitude and stay there. However, like planes, the flying bicycle needs to be operated on a runway for it to gain the momentum needed for lift off. And there’s also the fact that it would require a physically fit rider to pedal for extended periods of time.

This is far from Sakai Windmill Association first flight. The News reports that the organization has participated in over 20 flights since its creation in 1994. Their devotion to developing and building flying human-powered airplanes has turned a school-based project into an internet sensation. On top of the mechanical wonder, there’s absolutely a sense of whim surrounding it.

And if it looks like something out of a Studio Ghibli movie, it absolutely is. In Kiki’s Delivery Service, the titular young witch and her friend Tombo ride on a flying machine that he has been working on—it’s not too different from this one!

