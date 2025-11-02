Home / Travel

Japanese Hotel Chain Offers Travelers a Tiny Bed and Pajamas for Their Prized Plushies

By Regina Sienra on November 2, 2025

bed for plushies in Japanese hotels

In recent years, a trend has emerged among young travelers, particularly those going solo. They pack their favorite plushie not only as a way to keep them company at night, but to bring on their adventures as a travel buddy. Some even make them the stars of their trip photos for an extra cute memory. Aware of this, Japanese hotel chain Toyoko Inn has come up with a sweet idea that honors the role these stuffed toys have as travel companions.

For 300 yen ($1.98), the hotel will rent you a special sleepover set for your stuffed animal. Known as the “Sleepover Plan with Plushies,” this includes a tiny bed mounted next to yours, and a striped pajama set that matches the one offered to human guests. To ensure a perfect fit, the pajama set is available in sizes small and medium.

“The pillow, futon, gown, and bed frame are made from the same materials as those actually used at Toyoko Inn, and attention has been paid to every detail to ensure that you feel a sense of unity with the stuffed animal,” writes the hotel. “There’s no doubt your favorite character will have a good night’s sleep.”

The campaign has its origins in a movement known as oshi-katsu, which refers to the ways a fan supports their oshi, which translates to their favorite character or performer. It can be through attending shows, collecting merch, or engaging with them online. The plushie plan is part of a “Supporting Your Oshi Activities!” program, targeted to fans traveling and staying at hotels close to arenas and venues where their oshi will be on stage.

Following test sales at the Toyoko Inn Osaka Domemae, the chain has expanded the service to 55 other locations and is toying around with offering this service in cities without venues or fan events. If you’re visiting Japan soon and would like to give it a try, book your plushie plan at the Toyoko Inn website before 2:00 PM the day before your stay. After that period is over, you can check for availability directly at the front desk. To learn more, visit the Toyoko Inn website.

Traveling with your favorite plushie? For a small fee, Japanese hotel chain Toyoko Inn will provide a tiny bed and a matching pajama set for them.

Pajamas and bed for plushies in Japanese hotels

“The pillow, futon, gown, and bed frame are made from the same materials as those actually used at Toyoko Inn,” writes the hotel. “There’s no doubt your favorite character will have a good night’s sleep.”

Pajamas and bed for plushies in Japanese hotels

Toyoko Inn: Website

Sources: Japanese hotel chain’s new service: A bed and pajamas for otaku travelers’ plushies

All images via Toyoko Inn.

Related Articles:

Short Doc Takes Us Inside a 1,300-Year-Old Hotel Run by Same Family for 46 Generations in Japan

Artist Documents Her Stays At Different Japanese Hotels in Carefully Rendered Illustrations

This Japanese Hotel Hosts Yoga Classes in Its Breathtaking Art Gallery

London Hotel Serves Afternoon Tea Featuring Cakes Inspired by Hokusai’s Iconic Woodblock Prints

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

World’s Largest Indoor Godzilla Statue Is Landing at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport
5 Historic Buildings in New York City That Can’t Be Missed
Kukur Tihar: An Annual Festival in Nepal Devoted To Worshiping and Pampering Dogs
Secret Colosseum Passageway for Emperors Opens to the Public for the First Time in 2,000 Years
‘Swedish Prescription’ Gets Approval From Doctors To “Prescribe” a Trip to Sweden for Better Health
How Populus Seattle Curated a Dynamic Art Collection Where Everything Is for Sale [Interview]

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Look Inside the Museum Dedicated to Frida Kahlo and Her Family That Just Opened in Mexico City
Luxury Jackson Hole Hotel Combines American West Aesthetics With Breathtaking Nature
Populus Denver: A Climate-Positive Hotel Combining Comfort With Stunning Contemporary Design
Upcoming Art Book Celebrates the World’s Most Precious Cultural Sites and Monuments
Book This Artisan-Designed Suite in Mexico Celebrating the Country’s Crafts and Culture
Portland Japanese Garden: The Most Authentic Japanese Garden Outside of Japan [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.