Japanese Hotel Chain Offers Travelers a Tiny Bed and Pajamas for Their Prized Plushies

In recent years, a trend has emerged among young travelers, particularly those going solo. They pack their favorite plushie not only as a way to keep them company at night, but to bring on their adventures as a travel buddy. Some even make them the stars of their trip photos for an extra cute memory. Aware of this, Japanese hotel chain Toyoko Inn has come up with a sweet idea that honors the role these stuffed toys have as travel companions.

For 300 yen ($1.98), the hotel will rent you a special sleepover set for your stuffed animal. Known as the “Sleepover Plan with Plushies,” this includes a tiny bed mounted next to yours, and a striped pajama set that matches the one offered to human guests. To ensure a perfect fit, the pajama set is available in sizes small and medium.

“The pillow, futon, gown, and bed frame are made from the same materials as those actually used at Toyoko Inn, and attention has been paid to every detail to ensure that you feel a sense of unity with the stuffed animal,” writes the hotel. “There’s no doubt your favorite character will have a good night’s sleep.”

The campaign has its origins in a movement known as oshi-katsu, which refers to the ways a fan supports their oshi, which translates to their favorite character or performer. It can be through attending shows, collecting merch, or engaging with them online. The plushie plan is part of a “Supporting Your Oshi Activities!” program, targeted to fans traveling and staying at hotels close to arenas and venues where their oshi will be on stage.

Following test sales at the Toyoko Inn Osaka Domemae, the chain has expanded the service to 55 other locations and is toying around with offering this service in cities without venues or fan events. If you’re visiting Japan soon and would like to give it a try, book your plushie plan at the Toyoko Inn website before 2:00 PM the day before your stay. After that period is over, you can check for availability directly at the front desk. To learn more, visit the Toyoko Inn website.

Toyoko Inn: Website

All images via Toyoko Inn .

