Japanese Bakery Reimagines Hokusai’s Iconic Art as Macarons Other Tasty Desserts

Hokusai’s The Great Wave of off Kanagawa, and the rest of the Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji woodblock prints, have inspired artist across every single creative field. Now, its latest iteration falls in the realm of food art. Katanukiya, a Tokyo-based bakery, has announced two types of limited-edition desserts inspired by these timeless works of art.

The project, titled Little Views of Mount Fuji, turns a pair of beloved treats—German Baumkuchen and French macarons—into unique canvases for Hokusai’s creations, down to the delicate color gradations the artist envisioned. This is achieved by using high-definition food printers on the smooth white surface of these desserts.

The Baumkuchen is made of multiple thick layers of cake, each baked separately to achieve the perfect texture. The top layer is made of sponge cake made with egg whites to ensure a pristine application of color. The structure of the Baumkuchen offers a playful way to engage with the dessert, as the bakers cut the outlines in the image on the cake for the customers to “carve” them out, resulting in a 3D piece of edible art. These cakes depict the prints The Great Wave off Kanagawa, Fujimigahara Field in Owari Province, and Fine Wind, Clear Morning.

Katanukiya also offers Hokusai-inspired macarons. However, they ditch the classic round shape for an elongated version that allows them to feature eight of the artist’s landscapes—The Great Wave off Kanagawa, Thunderstorm Beneath the Summit, Under Mannen Bridge at Fukagawa, Fujimigahara Field in Owari Province, Kajikazawa in Kai Province, Enoshima in Sagami Province, Gotenyama and Shinagawa Along the Tokaido, and Fine Wind, Clear Morning.

The Little Views of Mount Fuji collection sold out at both Katanukiya locations in Tokyo, but they’ll be available on the Katanukiya official online store starting October 15, 2025. The Baumkuchen is ¥594 ($3.90) each or ¥1,782 ($11.70) for a set of three. Meanwhile, the set of eight macarons goes for ¥1,926 ($12.64). The company has also teased additional pop-up stores around Japan that will sell these treats, so make sure to follow Katanukiya on Instagram to stay up to date with their artsy confections.

All images via Katanukiya and PR Times.

