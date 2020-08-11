Home / Funny / Wildlife Camera Trap Unexpectedly Snaps Funny Photo of Mystery Man Striking a Pose

Wildlife Camera Trap Unexpectedly Snaps Funny Photo of Mystery Man Striking a Pose

By Sara Barnes on August 11, 2020
Trail Cam Photo by Jeff Wirth

You never know what you’ll find in the wilderness when no one is around; unless, of course, you set up a camera trap to capture the action when you’re away. That's exactly what photographer Jeff Wirth did in order to see the wildlife near his home in southwest Washington state. But when he reviewed some of his latest footage, he found that he got way more than expected. A passerby had noticed the setup and posed for a picture on a mossy log! The man is seen on camera in a position reminiscent of a pinup model as he lays on his stomach with his legs up and crossed behind him, and his chin gingerly propped up on his hands.

Wirth’s intention with the trail cam was to photograph elusive wildlife. “A couple of months ago I was out exploring a wetland created by beavers near my house,” he tells My Modern Met, “and I noticed a large downed tree that had several piles of bobcat scat on it.” He came back the next day with a DSLR trap in hopes of catching a glimpse of the creature. “I returned to the camera once a week to check for images and put in fresh batteries,” he explains. “I got a few images of critters including raccoons, weasels, a few bobcat photos, and a number of birds, but nothing I was super happy with so I left the camera there.”

Wirth later returned to check the device and that’s when he noticed the mystery man. “The first sequence of images I saw were those of a surprise visitor that made me smile ear to ear and laugh to myself alone in the forest,” he recalls. “I never get humans on camera, so this was interesting. As you may notice, he was not camera-shy, to say the least. He hammed it up pretty good and left me with a sequence of images in a variety of poses.”

The man did not leave any contact information, so Wirth couldn't get in touch with him to share the photos. But thanks to the internet, the model didn’t remain anonymous for long. “I posted the images on the internet, and they took off!” Wirth says. “Since then, the mystery man found the post on Twitter and Instagram and we have been texting back and forth the past week. Turns out he was doing invasive plant management along the creek I was set up on. Pretty cool!”

When photographer Jeff Wirth set up a trail cam to capture glimpses of wildlife, he never expected a human to pose for the camera. Here's a bobcat snapped using the same setup:

Trail Cam Photo by Jeff Wirth

The Internet took the liberty of combining the two images à la Animorphs.

Jeff Wirth: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jeff Wirth.

Related Articles:

Woman Sets Up Tiny Feeder Cam to Capture Birds Eating in Her Backyard

Photographer Shares Amazing Footage of All the Wild Animals That Cross a Nearby Log Bridge

Musician Playing Harp in the Woods Is Greeted by Deer Like Something Out of a Fairy Tale

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

National Park Service Designs Hilarious PSA Poster About Bear Safety
Celebs Are Using Photos of Themselves to Represent Each Month of 2020 in Funny Meme
School Principal Makes Funny and Informative ‘Can’t Touch This’ COVID-19 Parody
Thomas Jefferson’s Presidential Portrait Recreated With His Sixth Great-Grandson
Photographer Invites 16 Artists to Reimagine His Portraits in Their Own Style
Dynamic Dancers Take to the City Streets Highlighting How the Whole World Is a Stage

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Adorable Photos of Children Cuddling Baby Animals That Are Just Their Size
Glittering Gold Portraits Celebrate the Beauty of Black Hair in the Style of Gustav Klimt Paintings
Fairytale-Inspired Portraits Reimagine Disney Princesses as Regal Young Black Girls
Artist Reimagines Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ With Modern-Day Human-Like Characters
Realtors List $1M House as Bigfoot’s Home and Have the Hilarious Photos to Prove It
Early Highlights of the 2020 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.