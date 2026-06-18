Home / Video

Mom Uses Garden Hose to Create Pop Culture-Inspired “Water Outlines” With Her Kids

By Emma Taggart on June 18, 2026
@mamamamamamidwest You all made it clear you want to see Air Jordan as well as some of the other sports logos. Your wish is our command! Here is water outlines part two. The kids are loving these summer water activities #hot #summer #kidsactivities #water #airjordan #mlb #nba #summerfun ♬ Summer Days – Mirage chart

Remember childhood summers playing with a garden hose to cool off? TikTok creator Mamamamamamamidwest has turned that nostalgia into something entirely new. She’s been spraying water over her kids as they pose to create playful silhouettes on their driveway.

The mother of two first posted a compilation of clips last summer, revealing her family’s genius idea. “The kids are going stir-crazy, and he had to find some outdoor activities to keep them busy,” she said. “Water balloons and the garden hose have been the winners lately.”

In the videos, her children lie on the pavement in different poses as they’re sprayed with cold water. Then, when they stand up, their dry outlines remain, revealing playful “water outlines” of funny poses. People online even started making requests for specific poses, and the family ended up creating a series of sports logo silhouettes that went viral.

“Our family was absolutely floored by the millions of you who watched us make water silhouettes in our driveway last summer,” said Mamamamamamamidwest. “It was a little summer fun that brought so much happiness and so many new friends.”

This year, the family is back with even more inventive silhouette designs inspired by films. From Mary Poppins to E.T., each “water outline” is more elaborate than the last, with various props helping to create more detailed shapes.

Check out some of Mamamamamamamidwest’s videos below and find more on TikTok.

TikTok creator Mamamamamamamidwest has been spraying water on her kids to create clever “water outlines” on the driveway.

@mamamamamamidwest Is anyone else getting tired of these super hot days? The kids are going stir crazy and he had to find some outdoor activities to keep them busy. Water balloons and the garden hose have been the winners lately. What are your favorite water activities for hot days? I will take all the ideas!!! Try some of these out with your kids and tell me what you think #hot #summer #kidsactivities #summerfun #water #weekend ♬ original sound – MamamamamamaMidwest

@mamamamamamidwest Our family was absolutely floored by the millions of you who watched us make water sillouettes in our driveway last summer. It was a little summer fun that brought so much happiness and so many new friends. We are kicking off the summer by bringing back our water art and this time it’s all about movies. Can you guess the movies we are portraying? What do you want to see next? We have a hose and a driveway and we can keep the fun coming!!! #summerfun #water #movies #kidsoftiktok #series ♬ Summer Days – Mirage chart

@mamamamamamidwest We can’t thank you all enough for watching our summer fun this year! We are saying a final farewell to summer the only way we know how, with more water sillouettes! You all asked for a lot of these in the comments and we appreciate all the feedback. It’s been a great summer! #summer #kidsactivities #water #dance #karate #bmx #series #summerfun ♬ Summer Days – Mirage chart

MamamamamamaMidwest: TikTok

Related Articles:

Artist Uses Natural Landscapes to Color in Cutout Silhouettes of Animals

9,000 Human Sand Silhouettes Serve as a Reminder of D-Day

34 Gifts for Kids That Playfully Promote Their Creative Minds

Creative Dad Imagines Kids’ Drawings as Delightfully Bizarre Real-Life Animals

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Inauguration for Sagrada Família’s Tallest Tower Dazzles With Touching Light Show Depicting Gaudí
2,800 Drones Take to the Skies To Play the World’s Largest Game of Tetris
BBC Earth Releases Three-Hour Video Celebrating Sir David Attenborough’s 100-Year Legacy
Seth Rogen Speaks Out Against the Role of AI in Hollywood and Online Content
Dreamy Iridescent Clouds Appear Over Indonesia That Look Like Rainbow Road From ‘Mario Kart’
Watch the First-Ever Recorded Sumatran Orangutan To Cross a Manmade Wildlife Bridge

More on My Modern Met

22,580 Drones Glitter in the Sky All While Shattering a Guinness World Record
Man With Super-Speed Reflexes Claims He’s “The Fastest Man Alive”
Top 10 Favorite Bird Videos From the Latest Audubon Photography Awards
James Van Der Beek’s 9-Year-Old Daughter Records Heartfelt Video About Grief
Watch a UPS Driver Hilariously Dodge Two Determined Wild Turkeys
Illusionist “Breaks” Out of a Video Call and Surprises a Delighted Elementary School

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.