Mom Uses Garden Hose to Create Pop Culture-Inspired “Water Outlines” With Her Kids

Remember childhood summers playing with a garden hose to cool off? TikTok creator Mamamamamamamidwest has turned that nostalgia into something entirely new. She’s been spraying water over her kids as they pose to create playful silhouettes on their driveway.

The mother of two first posted a compilation of clips last summer, revealing her family’s genius idea. “The kids are going stir-crazy, and he had to find some outdoor activities to keep them busy,” she said. “Water balloons and the garden hose have been the winners lately.”

In the videos, her children lie on the pavement in different poses as they’re sprayed with cold water. Then, when they stand up, their dry outlines remain, revealing playful “water outlines” of funny poses. People online even started making requests for specific poses, and the family ended up creating a series of sports logo silhouettes that went viral.

“Our family was absolutely floored by the millions of you who watched us make water silhouettes in our driveway last summer,” said Mamamamamamamidwest. “It was a little summer fun that brought so much happiness and so many new friends.”

This year, the family is back with even more inventive silhouette designs inspired by films. From Mary Poppins to E.T., each “water outline” is more elaborate than the last, with various props helping to create more detailed shapes.

Check out some of Mamamamamamamidwest’s videos below and find more on TikTok.

TikTok creator Mamamamamamamidwest has been spraying water on her kids to create clever “water outlines” on the driveway.

#summer #kidsactivities #summerfun #water #weekend ♬ original sound – MamamamamamaMidwest @mamamamamamidwest Is anyone else getting tired of these super hot days? The kids are going stir crazy and he had to find some outdoor activities to keep them busy. Water balloons and the garden hose have been the winners lately. What are your favorite water activities for hot days? I will take all the ideas!!! Try some of these out with your kids and tell me what you think #hot

#water #movies #kidsoftiktok #series ♬ Summer Days – Mirage chart @mamamamamamidwest Our family was absolutely floored by the millions of you who watched us make water sillouettes in our driveway last summer. It was a little summer fun that brought so much happiness and so many new friends. We are kicking off the summer by bringing back our water art and this time it’s all about movies. Can you guess the movies we are portraying? What do you want to see next? We have a hose and a driveway and we can keep the fun coming!!! #summerfun

MamamamamamaMidwest: TikTok

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