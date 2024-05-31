Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Delightful Oil Paintings Highlight the Dreamy Colors and Textures of Nature

By Jessica Stewart on May 31, 2024
John McAllister at James Fuentes Gallery

Detail, “serenest rave ring out” by John McAllister, 2024.

Influenced by Post-Impressionist masters like Matisse and Bonnard, John McAllister‘s oil paintings radiate light. While in college, the artist worked as a night guard at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, giving him plenty of time to absorb these painters' aesthetics. This influence has now translated into a successful painting career with a style uniquely his own.

His latest exhibition, sometimes splendid seeming…stellar even…ripping at Los Angeles' James Fuentes Gallery, is a stunning showcase for his most recent work. Working in vibrant hues of mauve, purple, and blue, McCallister tackles flowering landscapes and eclectic interiors. Focusing on the temporal cycles of nature, the canvases capture his experience with the environment, from fiery sunsets to dark blue skies.

“The light’s unique qualities shift as our position in the solar system changes,” McAllister tells designboom. “Spring unfolds slowly as days lengthen, bursting with an initial explosion of color before morphing into a verdant tapestry. Those spectacular, chromatic sunsets then recede further into the distance. As days shorten, the polar hues creeping closer at dawn and dusk compress the vibrant middle portion of the day. It becomes stark, almost black and white, making it hard to believe greens, pinks, and purples are even possible.”

McAllister's work doesn't only focus on the changing quality of light and how that affects color. There is also a great emphasis on the layers of nature, from decaying leaves to blooming flowers. As he deftly builds up these layers, McAllister brings us in the rich environment that he experiences as he cycles close to his home in Massachusetts. Whether using brushstrokes or stipples, he brings out the full texture of the landscape.

The series of still-lifes from the show continues the color palette of the landscapes. Reminiscent of Matisse's still-lifes and Van Gogh's Sunflowers, they have a flat perspective that allows viewers to focus on the details of the vase, flowers, and other materials.

“In these idyllic interiors, evenly-lit, presumably climate-controlled rooms are furnished with perky flower bouquets, iced drinks, hot tea, and abandoned wrist watches. Instead of windows, from bright pink walls we look out into hung paintings where nature remains preserved in an abstracted and flourishing bounty,” writes the gallery.

Scroll down to dive into more of McAllister's incredible paintings, which are on view at James Fuentes until June 1, 2024.

John McCallister's incredible oil paintings are influenced by the great Post-Impressionist masters.

Oil painting by John McAllister

Detail, “lullaby like hush hush” by John McAllister, 2024.

Oil painting by John McAllister

“lullaby like hush hush” by John McAllister, 2024.

Contemporary oil painting by John McAllister

“fathoms found sounds abound” by John McAllister, 2024.

Oil painting by John McAllister

Detail, “fathoms found sounds abound” by John McAllister, 2024.

His new series, which focuses on nature's temporal cycles, is on view at LA's James Fuentes Gallery.

John McAllister at James Fuentes Gallery

“serenest rave ring out” by John McAllister, 2024.

John McAllister at James Fuentes Gallery

Detail, “sometimes beguile await while” by John McAllister, 2024.

John McAllister at James Fuentes Gallery

“sometimes beguile await while” by John McAllister, 2024.

Through colorful landscape and still-life paintings, McAllister shows off his unique style.

John McAllister at James Fuentes Gallery

“some jaunts merry made” by John McAllister, 2024.

Contemporary oil painting by John McAllister

“dawning late luxuriate” by John McAllister, 2024.

Contemporary oil painting by John McAllister

“darksome night bright beaming” by John McAllister, 2024.

Through brushstrokes and stippling, McAllister builds layers and texture.

Oil painting by John McAllister

Detail, “darksome night bright beaming” by John McAllister, 2024.

Oil painting by John McAllister

“beacon beaming tumult teaming chorus clamour” by John McAllister, 2024.

Oil painting by John McAllister

Detail, “beacon beaming tumult teaming chorus clamour” by John McAllister, 2024.

Contemporary oil painting by John McAllister

“depths divined deepening” by John McAllister, 2024.

John McAllister: Instagram 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by James Fuentes Gallery.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
