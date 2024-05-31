Delightful Oil Paintings Highlight the Dreamy Colors and Textures of Nature

Influenced by Post-Impressionist masters like Matisse and Bonnard, John McAllister‘s oil paintings radiate light. While in college, the artist worked as a night guard at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, giving him plenty of time to absorb these painters' aesthetics. This influence has now translated into a successful painting career with a style uniquely his own.

His latest exhibition, sometimes splendid seeming…stellar even…ripping at Los Angeles' James Fuentes Gallery, is a stunning showcase for his most recent work. Working in vibrant hues of mauve, purple, and blue, McCallister tackles flowering landscapes and eclectic interiors. Focusing on the temporal cycles of nature, the canvases capture his experience with the environment, from fiery sunsets to dark blue skies.

“The light’s unique qualities shift as our position in the solar system changes,” McAllister tells designboom. “Spring unfolds slowly as days lengthen, bursting with an initial explosion of color before morphing into a verdant tapestry. Those spectacular, chromatic sunsets then recede further into the distance. As days shorten, the polar hues creeping closer at dawn and dusk compress the vibrant middle portion of the day. It becomes stark, almost black and white, making it hard to believe greens, pinks, and purples are even possible.”

McAllister's work doesn't only focus on the changing quality of light and how that affects color. There is also a great emphasis on the layers of nature, from decaying leaves to blooming flowers. As he deftly builds up these layers, McAllister brings us in the rich environment that he experiences as he cycles close to his home in Massachusetts. Whether using brushstrokes or stipples, he brings out the full texture of the landscape.

The series of still-lifes from the show continues the color palette of the landscapes. Reminiscent of Matisse's still-lifes and Van Gogh's Sunflowers, they have a flat perspective that allows viewers to focus on the details of the vase, flowers, and other materials.

“In these idyllic interiors, evenly-lit, presumably climate-controlled rooms are furnished with perky flower bouquets, iced drinks, hot tea, and abandoned wrist watches. Instead of windows, from bright pink walls we look out into hung paintings where nature remains preserved in an abstracted and flourishing bounty,” writes the gallery.

Scroll down to dive into more of McAllister's incredible paintings, which are on view at James Fuentes until June 1, 2024.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by James Fuentes Gallery.