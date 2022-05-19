Home / Art / Installation

Artist Arranges Hypnotic Land Art Into Stone Waves on Ocean Shores

By Sara Barnes on May 19, 2022
Land Art by Jon Foreman

Artist Jon Foreman creates awe-inspiring work from the nature that surrounds him. Traversing the beach, he finds rocks of all shapes and sizes and arranges them into hypnotic designs on the ground. By using a variety of stones, he's able to convey movement in the static work. Often, this involves stacking and placing the individual pieces based on size. Doing so creates a wave formation, which is fitting considering it's where a majority of these pieces reside.

By working in land art, Foreman is at the mercy of what the environment has to offer. But rather than seeing this as a limiting factor, the UK-based creative sees opportunity. In a piece created at Gelliswick beach in Pembrokeshire, he incorporates a new color into his palette—a red tone. “That sea-washed Brick is a great color to mix in with the more obvious stone colors like grey and brown,” he writes. “Will likely be working here more often now!” The hue adds yet another dimension to his incredible compositions.

Because all of Foreman’s work is installed in public, its time is often limited. The only way in which we are able to enjoy his assemblages long-term is through photographs. Foreman sells prints of his work through his SmugMug shop.

Artist Jon Foreman creates awe-inspiring work from the nature that surrounds him.

Land Art by Jon ForemanStone Art by Jon Foreman

He finds rocks of all shapes and sizes and arranges them into hypnotic designs on the ground.

Land Art by Jon ForemanLand Art by Jon ForemanStone Art by Jon Foreman

By using a variety of stones, he's able to convey movement in the static work.

Land Art by Jon Foreman

Often, this involves stacking and placing the individual pieces based on size.

Stone Art by Jon ForemanStone Art by Jon ForemanLand Art by Jon Foreman

Doing so creates a wave formation, which is fitting considering it's where a majority of these pieces reside.

Stone Art by Jon ForemanLand Art by Jon ForemanJon Foreman: Website | Instagram | Facebook 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jon Foreman.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
