Home / Art / Street Art

JR Transforms Paris Opera House Into Ancient Platonic Cave

By Jessica Stewart on September 18, 2023
JR Installation at Palais Garnier

French artist JR continues transforming famous sites into stunning illusions with an installation at Paris' famed opera house. The façade of Palais Garnier was turned into a stage for all to enjoy. Over the course of four evenings, lyrical performances and dance related to the opera were projected onto the installation.

This is the first of two consecutive installations that the Paris Opera has commissioned from the well-respected artist. The pieces take advantage of the restoration work being carried out at Palais Garnier, giving JR a blank canvas for his work. The installation takes inspiration from Plato's philosophical allegory of the cave, a place whose exit provides access to knowledge and understanding of the world.

The piece is titled Retour à la caverne – Act I – L’entrée de la caverne and is visible until September 25. Then, in November, JR will once again create a masterpiece for the theater. For this second installation, the façade will be replaced by a giant embroidered stage curtain. The public will be asked to try their hand at embroidery, free of charge, thus contributing to the installation.

“In Act I, Palais Garnier appears to be stuck between two times,” shares the artist. “At first glance, the building seems to be in ruins, a reflection of the fragility and eternity of Parisian monuments. But upon closer inspection, the piece can also be interpreted as a work of art in permanent construction. Alongside the century-old building and natural formations, contemporary scaffolding is present, a nod to the real and necessary work that physically supports this installation and monument.”

The piece is a beautiful celebration of classical art and philosophy given a contemporary twist by JR. On September 16 and September 17, the public also enjoyed a mix of pieces from Boléro, La Traviata, and Les Contes d’Hoffmann among the scenes on view.

French street artist JR has created yet another illusion. This time the Paris Opera has asked him to transform the façade of Palais Garnier.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JR (@jr)

During select evenings, performances were projected into the enormous cave, which thus became a stage.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JR (@jr)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JR (@jr)

JR: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Palais Garnier.

Related Articles:

JR Creates Dazzling Illusion Across Façade of Rome’s Palazzo Farnese

Street Artist JR Turns the Louvre Pyramid into an Incredible Optical IllusionJ

JR’s Socially Conscious Street Art Celebrated in Largest Museum Exhibition Yet

Street Artist Jr Creates Incredible Optical Illusion To “Crack Open” Shuttered Art Museum

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Storm Rips Ad Covering Detroit’s Broderick Tower, Revealing Beloved Whale Mural Underneath
Britain’s Oldest Cathedral Pairs with Graffiti Artist for Year Long Collaboration
Street Artist Breathes New Life Into Public Spaces With Vibrant Flower Murals
UK’s Largest Clean Air Mural Is Completed After 3 Weeks
13 Artists Add Their Creative Touch to the Streets of Aberdeen
Makeup Artist Transforms Her Face into Unreal Illusions

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Massive Mural Installations Look Like Portals to Another Dimension
Stunning Mural in Spain Is a Celebration of Nature and Womanhood
Beautiful Mural in Belfast Tells a Story of Rebirth
Ethereal Street Art of a Woman in a Flower Crown Pops Up in London Underpass
Optical Illusion Looks Like a Photo Taken From Space But It’s Not
People Can’t Believe This Photo of a Bird Isn’t Photoshopped or AI-Generated

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.