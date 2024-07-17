Home / Illusion

People Can’t Tell if a Horse Is Walking Towards or Away From You in This Mind-Bending Optical Illusion

By Regina Sienra on July 17, 2024
Horse walking at sunset

Photo: melory/Depositphotos (Not a photo of the actual horse illusion.)

There are few things the internet loves more than a mind-bending optical illusion—especially those that spark a debate and leave people wondering for hours on end. The latest head-scratching illusion stars a horse named Rudnik walking through a wintery scene—but where is he walking to? That even puzzled Alesia Willard, the horse's loving human.

Rudnik is a 5-year-old blue roan American quarter horse with a deep black coat and a matching mane. While this makes it hard to distinguish his features in any environment, this becomes nearly impossible against a snowy landscape due to the high contrast. “I also realized that because he was so dark, it was hard to tell if he was coming or going in certain angles,” Willard told Newsweek.

And so, Rudnik's human came up with a challenge, and posted a clip to TikTok to see if other people could guess the direction the horse was walking. “There were a couple of times I genuinely didn't know…” reads her caption. Take a look at the video yourself and give it a guess. Then, scroll down to see the answer.

To stay up to date with the horse’s comings and goings, you can follow Rudnik and Willard on TikTok. Here's to more illusory adventures.

This optical illusion stars a horse walking through a wintry scene—but where is he walking to? That even puzzled Alesia Willard, the horse's human.

@rudniktheroanThere were a couple of times I genuinely didn’t know…♬ youre so cute – averyyyy

The answer is…the horse is walking away.

h/t: [Newsweek]

