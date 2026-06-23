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Europe’s First Elephant Sanctuary Offers a New Home for Former Circus and Zoo Animals

By Emma Taggart on June 23, 2026

 

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Over 600 elephants are currently living in captivity across Europe, but until recently the continent had no suitable sanctuaries to safely rehome these endangered animals. Fortunately, that’s about to change with the opening of a groundbreaking new sanctuary in Portugal’s Alentejo region called Pangea. It will be the first of its kind in Europe dedicated to providing a protected haven for elephants rescued from captivity.

Inspired by successful elephant sanctuaries across Asia, Africa, and the Americas, the 1,000-acre refuge provides vast open spaces where elephants can live out their lives in a more natural environment. It offers a long-awaited solution for European zoos, circuses, and governments looking to retire captive elephants with dignity and care.

Pangea’s habitat restoration program will give retired elephants the opportunity to roam, forage, and socialize in a vast, natural landscape designed to support their physical and emotional well-being. Each elephant will also receive expert, individualized care guided by some of the world’s leading specialists.

The sanctuary’s first residents are already preparing for the journey. Kariba became the only African elephant in Belgium after her best friend, Jenny, died in 2022. She will soon be joined by Julie, a 40-year-old African elephant and the last remaining wild animal in any Portuguese circus, who also lost her only companion in 2024. After years of isolation, the two elephants will finally have the chance to share a home with each other at Pangea.

Pangea is almost ready to open. With the land ensured, government backing in place, and core operational funding already secured, the team is now raising funds for vital resources such as vehicles, construction materials, and land-management equipment. Every contribution helps move the project one step closer to welcoming its first elephants and offering them the chance to live out their lives in a safe, natural environment.

You can learn more about the sanctuary and support their cause on Pangea’s website.

The Pangea elephant sanctuary in Portugal will be the first of its kind in Europe.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pangea Trust (@pangea_trust)

It’s dedicated to providing a protected haven for elephants rescued from zoos and circuses.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pangea Trust (@pangea_trust)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pangea Trust (@pangea_trust)

Find out more about this much-needed project.

Pangea: Website | Instagram | Facebook

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Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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