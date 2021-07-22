Home / Art / Installation

Artist Recreates Famous Works of Art on the Beach Using Colorful Pebbles

By Margherita Cole on July 22, 2021
Land Art by Justin Bateman

Seashells aren't the only thing that you can find on the beach. If you're lucky, you may stumble across one of Justin Bateman‘s carefully made works of art. The UK-based artist uses colorful pebbles to recreate masterpieces like Mona Lisa and Girl With a Pearl Earring as exquisite land art.

All of these pieces are made on-site and survive for a short amount of time. For Bateman, the creative process of putting together the mosaic is more satisfying than making a permanent mark. So, after spending several hours piecing each artwork together, the artist has to relinquish the work to the environment it was made in and accept its ephemerality.

To make each mosaic, Bateman uses a rainbow of found stones, both big and small. As he arranges them according to hue and size, he is able to create effects similar to painting. Each figure is modeled in light and shadow so that from afar, they look remarkably close to the image they are based on. The artist even replicates the artwork's background and frame so that it looks as though the picture was left on the seashore.

You can learn more about Bateman's practice by visiting his website and keep up to date with his latest creations by following the artist on Instagram.

UK-based artist Justin Bateman recreates famous works of art by arranging colorful pebbles by hand.

Land Art by Justin Bateman

He has reimagined masterpieces like Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa and Vermeer's Girl With a Pearl Earring as land art.

Land Art by Justin BatemanLand Art by Justin BatemanLand Art by Justin BatemanLand Art by Justin BatemanLand Art by Justin BatemanLand Art by Justin BatemanLand Art by Justin BatemanLand Art by Justin BatemanLand Art by Justin BatemanLand Art by Justin BatemanJustin Bateman: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Justin Bateman.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
