Talented 9-Year-Old Has Sewn an Entire Closet of Her Own Outfits

By Margherita Cole on August 6, 2022
Kaia Aragon Fashion Designs

Kaia Aragon wearing her favorite dress that she designed (Photo: Kaia Aragon)

While some creatives discover their passion later in life, others find their calling at an early age. One elementary school student in Colorado named Kaia Aragon has been impressing the internet with her closet of handmade designs. She was even gifted a sewing machine by Vera Wang! This talented 9-year-old has been making her own clothes since November 2021 and has dreams of one day being a professional fashion designer.

Aragon shares her growing collection of garments on her Instagram, where she poses in each one. These custom creations range from glamorous dresses made from shimmering fabrics to casual tops to ensembles she can wear while working out. “My inspiration comes from a different place for every design,” Aragon tells My Modern Met. “The one thing that stays the same is that I only use super soft and comfortable fabrics.”

As it turns out, comfort is a huge motivator for Aragon, who was prompted to make her own clothes after being disappointed with the pre-existing selection for girls her age. “I like making clothes because the fancy dresses in the little girls’ sections are so stiff and uncomfortable,” she explains. “With my own clothes, I can be super fashionable but also comfortable at the same time. So I can go to a tea party and then go ride my scooter at the park and not have to change first.”

Although Aragon has made numerous outfits, her current favorite is a pale pink dress with an opalescent shine and subtle design at the hem. “My favorite outfit I [have] made is a white satin dress that I made with fabric that I hand-painted,” Aragon explains.

Follow Aragon on Instagram to keep up to date with her fashion journey.

Colorado-based 9-year-old Kaia Aragon creates amazing garments by hand.

Fashion Designs by Kaia Aragon

She has been making her own clothes since November 2021.

Fashion Designs by Kaia Aragon

She was inspired to start creating her own outfits that are beautiful and comfortable.

Fashion Designs by Kaia Aragon

She enjoys making clothes because it’s fun and hopes to continue doing it in the future.

Fashion Designs by Kaia Aragon

Fashion Designs by Kaia Aragon Fashion Designs by Kaia Aragon Fashion Designs by Kaia Aragon Fashion Designs by Kaia Aragon Fashion Designs by Kaia Aragon Kaia Aragon: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Kaia Aragon.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California.
