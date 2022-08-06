Talented 9-Year-Old Has Sewn an Entire Closet of Her Own Outfits

While some creatives discover their passion later in life, others find their calling at an early age. One elementary school student in Colorado named Kaia Aragon has been impressing the internet with her closet of handmade designs. She was even gifted a sewing machine by Vera Wang! This talented 9-year-old has been making her own clothes since November 2021 and has dreams of one day being a professional fashion designer.

Aragon shares her growing collection of garments on her Instagram, where she poses in each one. These custom creations range from glamorous dresses made from shimmering fabrics to casual tops to ensembles she can wear while working out. “My inspiration comes from a different place for every design,” Aragon tells My Modern Met. “The one thing that stays the same is that I only use super soft and comfortable fabrics.”

As it turns out, comfort is a huge motivator for Aragon, who was prompted to make her own clothes after being disappointed with the pre-existing selection for girls her age. “I like making clothes because the fancy dresses in the little girls’ sections are so stiff and uncomfortable,” she explains. “With my own clothes, I can be super fashionable but also comfortable at the same time. So I can go to a tea party and then go ride my scooter at the park and not have to change first.”

Although Aragon has made numerous outfits, her current favorite is a pale pink dress with an opalescent shine and subtle design at the hem. “My favorite outfit I [have] made is a white satin dress that I made with fabric that I hand-painted,” Aragon explains.

Colorado-based 9-year-old Kaia Aragon creates amazing garments by hand.

She has been making her own clothes since November 2021.

She was inspired to start creating her own outfits that are beautiful and comfortable.

She enjoys making clothes because it’s fun and hopes to continue doing it in the future.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Kaia Aragon.

