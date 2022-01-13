Before a stunning outfit makes it to the runway, it's usually drawn on paper. This process makes conceptual ideas easier to understand, but it's also a beautiful art in itself. Mexican artist Eduardo Torres creates realistic fashion illustrations based on some of the most fantastical clothing designs he finds on Instagram.

These stunning drawings feature futuristic suits that resemble metal armor, bejeweled frocks, and numerous floor-length gowns. Torres meticulously renders each garment with layers of colored pencils and blendable markers so that he captures the full effect of the design. If viewers look closely they can find ornate embroidery and textures carefully drawn and colored into the illustration. Some of the garment materials can even be understood through the drapery folds.

Similar to other fashion illustrations, the subjects in Torres's works are stylized with elongated proportions. This allows the artist to create dynamic lines on the paper, which in turn makes the clothing appear more compelling. Additionally, the enhanced height of his models lets him make the evening dresses even more avant-garde and dramatic.

Follow Torres on Instagram to keep up to date with his latest work.

Mexican artist and clothing designer Eduardo Torres creates exquisite fashion illustrations of avant-garde designs.

Eduardo Torres: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Eduardo Torres.

Related Articles:

Japanese Artist Uses Real Flower Petals To Complete Ethereal Fashion Illustrations

Artist Uses Real Flower Petals to Create Blossoming Fashion Illustrations

Artist Holds Paper Cut-Outs Up to the World to Complete His Fashion Illustrations