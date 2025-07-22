Home / Art / Sculpture

Two Decades of an Artist’s Exploration of Timeless Beauty Celebrated in Expansive Exhibition

By Sara Barnes on July 22, 2025
Sculpture by Karen LaMonte

Karen LaMonte (American, born 1967), Reclining Etude, 2017. Cast glass, 23.5 x 59.5 x 28.5 cm. © Karen LaMonte. (Photo: Martin Polak)

Artist Karen LaMonte explores concepts of timeless beauty, strength, fragility, and the “fleeting nature of life” through her stunning sculptural works. Porcelain, bronze, glass, and stone are the materials with which she expresses these ideas—and has done so for over two decades. Now, an expansive exhibition at the Munson Museum in Utica, New York, is celebrating her work. Titled Celestial Bodies: Sculpture by Karen LaMonte, the show features 60 cast and carved works from LaMonte’s archival collection, many of which have never been seen in public. Among the pieces on display are LaMonte’s Nocturne and Etudes series featuring pediments of the Parthenon recreated in cast glass rather than marble. The draped forms, long considered to symbolize beauty ideals, convey a softness and flexibility that the rigid material inherently lacks. LaMonte approaches the traditional subject matter with a contemporary perspective that places the pediments in a new context, allowing us to consider their larger cultural meaning.

“I have always been fascinated by how conceptions of beauty define desire and generate the building blocks of allure—the language of attraction,” shares LaMonte. “Like spoken or written language, beauty is shaped by common idioms and shared experiences that are the foundations of culture. In this way, it is more than just a description; it is a reflection of a greater whole, a visual representation of what is valued in a society.”

LaMonte’s most recent series, Weathering, is also on view. It features scientifically accurate representations of clouds and is inspired by childhood fascination with shapes that would form in the sky and then “magically” disappear. “Clouds intrigue me,” LaMonte shares, “because they make visible the invisible forces of the natural world.” Her lyrical ripples, mimicking the folds of her fabric pieces, take on extra importance given that carbon emissions and rising ocean temperatures could cause some cloud formations to become extinct.

Celestial Bodies: Sculpture by Karen LaMonte is currently on view at the Munson Museum until December 31, 2025.

Artist Karen LaMonte explores concepts of timeless beauty, strength, fragility, and the "fleeting nature of life" through her stunning sculptural works.

Sculpture by Karen LaMonte

Karen LaMonte (American, born 1967), Reclining Lucent 3, 2022. Cast glass, 51.5 x 153 x 65.5 cm. © Karen LaMonte. (Photo: Martin Polak)

Porcelain, bronze, glass, and stone are the materials with which she expresses these ideas—and has done so for over two decades.

Sculpture by Karen LaMonte

Karen LaMonte (American, born 1967), Etude 13, 2017. Cast glass, 65.5 x 48.5 x 19 cm. © Karen LaMonte. (Photo: Martin Polak)

Now, an expansive exhibition at the Munson Museum in Utica, New York, is celebrating her work.

Sculpture by Karen LaMonte

Karen LaMonte (American, born 1967), Hanako, 2012. Bronze, 122.5 x 50 x 44 cm. © Karen LaMonte. (Photo: Martin Polak)

Titled Celestial Bodies: Sculpture by Karen LaMonte, the show features 60 cast and carved works from LaMonte's archival collection, many of which have never been seen in public.

Sculpture by Karen LaMonte

Karen LaMonte (American, born 1967), (Group of) Cumulus (1:8), 2020–2023. Various mediums and sizes. © Karen LaMonte. (Photo: Martin Polak)

Sculpture by Karen LaMonte

LaMonte's most recent series, Weathering, is on view. It features scientifically accurate representations of clouds and is inspired by childhood fascination with shapes that would form in the sky and then "magically" disappear.

Sculpture by Karen LaMonte

Sculpture by Karen LaMonte

Karen LaMonte (American, born 1967), Vortex, 2009. Vitreous china, 91 x 330 x 10 cm. © Karen LaMonte. Photo: Martin Polak.

Among the other pieces on display are LaMonte's Nocturne and Etudes series featuring pediments of the Parthenon recreated in cast glass rather than marble.

Sculpture by Karen LaMonte

Sculpture by Karen LaMonte

Sculpture by Karen LaMonte

Sculpture by Karen LaMonte

Celestial Bodies: Sculpture by Karen LaMonte is on view at the Munson Museum until December 31, 2025.

Sculpture by Karen LaMonte

Karen LaMonte: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Muson Museum of Art.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.