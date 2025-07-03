Home / Art / Installation

Ephemeral Streaks of Magenta Cover 53,000 Square Feet of Space at Art Basel

July 3, 2025

CHOIR by Katharina Grosse at Art Basel 2025

German artist Katharina Grosse has long been a fixture of Art Basel, and to celebrate the iconic art fair's 55th edition, she created the largest urban art installation of her career. Grosse is known for her large-scale spray-painted artworks, and she certainly brought her artistic energy to the Messeplatz for CHOIR.

The piece, which was on view until June 22, saw Grosse spraying white and magenta forms across the Heurzog & de Meuron-designed space. Grosse selected magenta, as it is the color most visible to the human eye outdoors. At over 5,000 square meters (nearly 53,820 square feet), it completely envelopes the space, transforming it into an unmissable artistic monument.

“Color, especially magenta, grabs your attention and alters how you relate to your surroundings,” the artist writes. “It becomes a tool to disrupt habits and provoke change. I want people to feel so destabilized, positively or negatively, that something moves.”

Moving freely from the pavement up the architecture itself, Grosse's work shows no limits. In fact, she likens it to “a vast painting [that] has flown through, landed briefly, and left its residue behind.” The ephemeral nature of the work, which lasted only a week, is also interesting given its context. While Art Basel is all about collecting and ownership, CHOIR demonstrates the power of art that is free and fleeting.

Curated by Natalia Grabowska of London's Serpentine, Grosse's installation is a celebration of freedom and the dissolution of boundaries.

For Art Basel 2025, German artist Katharina Grosse created her largest urban art installation to date.

CHOIR covers nearly 53,820 square feet and is an explosion of color.

CHOIR by Katharina Grosse at Art Basel 2025

CHOIR by Katharina Grosse at Art Basel 2025

CHOIR by Katharina Grosse at Art Basel 2025

“I want people to feel so destabilized, positively or negatively, that something moves.”

CHOIR by Katharina Grosse at Art Basel 2025

CHOIR by Katharina Grosse at Art Basel 2025

The ephemeral piece lasted just a week, demonstrating the power of art that is free and fleeting.

CHOIR by Katharina Grosse at Art Basel 2025

CHOIR by Katharina Grosse at Art Basel 2025

Katharina Grosse: Website | Facebook | Instagram

All images by Jens Ziehe, courtesy of the artist (c) VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2025. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Art Basel.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.

