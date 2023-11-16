Home / Drawing / Illustration

Artist Captures Warm Family Moments in Beautiful Watercolor Illustrations

By Margherita Cole on November 16, 2023
Watercolor Illustrations of Family by Soosh

There are many ways that families show their love. It can be in the smallest moments, like a mother brushing her daughter's hair, or a father letting his child sit on his lap. Artist Soosh captures these tender fleeting moments in her beautiful watercolor illustrations.

Using a delicate color palette, she renders a variety of family dynamics, including siblings, parents and children, as well as grandparents. Her scenes are always domestic and full of love. The moments are small ones that everyone can relate to, like a baby's bath or dressing up in costumes. When asked about her inspirations, Soodh told My Modern Met, “People, for sure! I am a child before all. Since childhood, I tend to notice the smallest details about everything around me: still life, movements, tiniest of gestures. All of these give me ideas.”

The figures in Soosh's paintings always possess very warm, clear expressions. It is easy to feel the emotion of the unfolding scene just from a glimpse. And almost always, the message in these illustrations is an uplifting one about love and family. “Small and big acts of kindness that I have seen or done or become a recipient of boost my creativity and I am eager to capture glimpses of them on paper,” Soosh adds.

Soosh has two books available for purchase: Mermaid and Me and Dad By My Side. You can also purchase prints of her art via FineArtAmerica.

Artist Soosh depicts warm family moments in watercolor illustrations.

Watercolor Illustrations of Family by Soosh Watercolor Illustrations of Family by Soosh

She captures the beauty of small moments between family members.

Watercolor Illustrations of Family by Soosh Watercolor Illustrations of Family by Soosh

Her scenes are always domestic and full of love.

Watercolor Illustrations of Family by Soosh Watercolor Illustrations of Family by Soosh Watercolor Illustrations of Family by Soosh Watercolor Illustrations of Family by Soosh Watercolor Illustrations of Family by Soosh Watercolor Illustrations of Family by Soosh Watercolor Illustrations of Family by Soosh Watercolor Illustrations of Family by Soosh

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
