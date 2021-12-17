Home / Architecture

Stunning “Infinity Room” Building With Glass Elevators Lets Visitors Feel Like They’re Levitating in NYC

By Samantha Pires on December 17, 2021
Transcendence Chapter of AIR, Immersive Experience at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt Transcendence, a chapter of AIR

The recently opened SUMMIT One Vanderbilt provides New Yorkers and tourists with multiple levels of fantastical views and immersive digital installations—all elevated with 25,000 square feet of mirrored surfaces. Kenzo Digital’s Air is a permanent installation in the space that includes outdoor elevators that transport visitors to the highest elevation of the tower, a Snøhetta-designed lounge, and more.

This seemingly vertigo-inducing experience is unlike any other in the city. “The story is about you as the protagonist, your relationship to nature, your relationship to New York City, and more importantly, your relationship to yourself,” says Kenzo Digital. “It’s a very contemplative and surreal experience. It’s a kind of nature experience that is translated in New York City.”

Transcendence Chapter of AIR, Immersive Experience at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt Transcendence, a chapter of AIR

With the careful placement of mirrors, the skyline is transformed into a surreal experience. Edges of the space feel less defined as visitors are made to feel as if they are floating above New York. By doing this, the designers also reimagine the act of observation. Visitors are not only looking outward, but all around them at the space they are inhabiting. Other tourists also become part of the experience, transforming a visitor’s role from observer to participant.

The space also includes boxed glass ledges, allowing people to experience the air from a gravity-defying elevation. The boxes, which feel physically detached from the façade of the building, reinforce the idea of levitation. If the views here are not enough, visitors can experience the highest elevation of One Vanderbilt and the most dramatic perspective of New York City with Ascent—a glass elevator that transports them up the side of the building. When they arrive to their destination, they will be at the highest view of midtown.

For more information and to plan your trip, visit SUMMIT One Vanderbilt’s website. Keep scrolling for a sneak peek at what the designers have in store for your visit.

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt provides surreal views of New York City.

Transcendence Chapter of AIR, Immersive Experience at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt Transcendence, a chapter of AIR

AIR Immersive Experience at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt
Transcendence Chapter of AIR, Immersive Experience at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt Transcendence, a chapter of AIR

Transcendence Chapter of AIR, Immersive Experience at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt Transcendence at Night, a chapter of AIR

Affinity Chapter of AIR, Immersive Experience at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt Affinity at Night, a chapter of AIR

Ascent at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt Ascent, an all-glass elevator journey.

Kenzo Digital: Website | Instagram
SUMMIT One Vanderbilt: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn
Kohn Pederson Fox (KPF): Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Vimeo | LinkedIn
Snøhetta: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by SUMMIT One Vanderbilt.

Related Articles:

Refik Anadol and BVLGARI Reveal Immersive Installation Created With AI

‘Beyond Monet' Exhibition Is the Largest Immersive Experience in Canada

Immersive Installation Invites Viewers to Traverse a Suspended Crocheted Spiral

Man Previously Experiencing Homelessness Is the First To Live in a 3D-Printed Tiny Home

Sustainably Designed School Has a Walkable Roof to Fuse Architecture With Landscape

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She is also a freelance architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT and is currently earning a Master in Architecture II from the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment. You can connect with her online at @sampir.fi.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Russia Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 Is Wrapped With Interwoven Rainbow Tubes
Architects Are Reimagining the Airport Experience With a Dramatic Roof Covering a “Vast Garden”
Best of 2021: Top 10 Buildings and Structures That Opened This Year
Bamboo Bungalows in Thailand’s Turtle Bay Eco-Tourism Destination Celebrate Local Folklore
Architects Imagine the “Office of the Future” Coming to Hollywood
3D-Printed ‘Rain Catcher’ House Reimagines Sustainable Home Design

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Stunning Sustainable Pavilion Is Made of Massive “Energy Trees”
Resort Concept Imagines Treehouses Inspired by the Shape of Bamboo Rice Baskets
Futuristic Pavilion Inspired by the Wings of a Falcon Designed for the Dubai Expo 2020
Architect Craig Dykers of Snøhetta on Transdisciplinary Design and Climate Abuse [Podcast]
Abstract Flock of Migrating Birds Frozen in Time Around a Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020
Individually Designed Cabins Offer an Immersive Stay in a Historic Chinese City

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.