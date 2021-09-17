All over the world, immersive art exhibitions are providing a new way for people to enjoy famous paintings. The latest of these shows celebrates the father of Impressionism, Claude Monet, in a never-before-seen experience of his work. Installed at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Beyond Monet spans 50,000 square feet, making it the “largest immersive experience in Canada.”

Each room of the convention center captures a different facet of the painter's creative life. The Garden Gallery, for instance, focuses on Monet's “emotions and perspectives.” Likewise, the oval-shaped Infinity Room is covered from floor to ceiling with the artist's vibrant paintings, while an original musical score complements the viewing experience. “You truly feel like you are a part of the bright and colorful world of Claude Monet rather than a spectator,” says Justin Paquin, co-producer and director of live entertainment at Paquin Entertainment Group.

Over 400 paintings from Monet's oeuvre are showcased at the exhibition. Among them are some of his most beloved masterpieces, like the Water Lilies series, Impression: Sunrise, and Poppies. “Combining technology with pieces that were crafted to perfection, Beyond Monet is redefining what art means to people,” says Gilles Paquin, producer and CEO of Paquin Entertainment Group. “It has elevated artwork to the next level, allowing us to form new relationships with notable masterpieces that were just not possible in previous years.”

Beyond Monet will be at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from August 12 until October 3, 2021. You can purchase tickets online. The exhibition requires masks to be worn at all times inside the venue. Additionally, all tickets are timed to limit capacity and allow for social distancing.

A new immersive exhibition celebrates the work of French Impressionist Claude Monet.

Installed at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, the show spans 50,000 square feet, making it the largest immersive experience in Canada.

Beyond Monet will be on view from August 12 to October 3, 2021.

Beyond Monet: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Paquin Entertainment Group: Website

JL Entertainment: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Normal Studio: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Beyond Monet.