NADA Miami 2025 Preview: Emerging Artists, Collectors, and Galleries

As with many creative industries, the art world is notoriously difficult to break into. Since 2002, the New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) has strived to change that. Every year, the nonprofit gathers hundreds of artists, collectors, and galleries at its annual art fair, NADA Miami, all in an effort to cultivate, support, and advance emerging talent. Now, NADA is revving up for its 23rd edition, which will be held at Ice Palace Studios during Miami Art Week.

From December 2–6, 2025, NADA Miami 2025 will host nearly 140 galleries, art spaces, and nonprofit organizations spanning 30 countries and 65 cities, including Buenos Aires, Shanghai, Lagos, Honolulu, New Delhi, Milan, and Stockholm. Aside from this, the art fair will encompass 58 NADA members and 47 first-time exhibitors, ranging from South Korea’s FOUNDRY SEOUL to New York’s Post Times.

Featured once again is the TD Bank Curated Spotlight, a special section curated by Kate Wong. This year, the spotlight involves five presentations from exhibiting galleries, including Pittsburgh’s ROMANCE, New York’s Spill 180, and Southside Contemporary Art Gallery in Richmond, VA. Each gallery, per Wong, assumes “nontraditional approaches to supporting artists,” forging new paths beyond the traditional circuit of exhibitions and placements. EFA Robert Blackburn Printmaking Workshop, for instance, operates on a cooperative nonprofit model, while El Consulado serves as an artist-run collective that centers Venezuelan culture and community throughout New York.

“A more ethical form of sustainability within the arts ecosystem emerges through [these] small acts,” says Wong. “The artists presented in this section echo this spirit of renewal, reminding us that there is indeed a new world struggling to be born.”

With such an expansive selection of exhibitors, it should come as no surprise that NADA Miami’s thematic, stylistic, and creative scope is just as broad. SHRINE Gallery showcases several paintings by Alex Hutton, whose canvases capture the unique nostalgia and atmospheres of such environments as museums, amusement parks, and boardwalks. Duane Thomas Gallery, on the other hand, offers an abstract composition by Jenny Kemp, complete with pulsating, geometric forms and a graphic color palette. Affinity veers toward sculpture, with an evocative stonework by Anne Adams. Here, a figure sits with splayed legs, their eyes tightly shut. Wrapped around their body is what appears to be a blanket, preventing escape and, as the work’s title suggests, forcing the figure to calculate the extent of their longing.

“At the core of our mission is an unwavering commitment to supporting galleries, nonprofits, and artist-run spaces year-round, and Miami provides a unique platform to amplify those voices on the global stage,” Heather Hubbs, NADA’s executive director, says.

To learn more about NADA Miami 2025 and its program, visit the New Art Dealers Alliance website.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by NADA.