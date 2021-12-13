Home / Design / Creative Products

Olympian Tom Daley Releases His Own Line of Cozy Knitting Kits

By Arnesia Young on December 13, 2021
Made With Love by Tom Daley Knit Kits

It seems like everyone took up some kind of new hobby during lockdown. And for those of you who fell in love with Olympic diver Tom Daley when you found out that his new favorite pastime was knitting, you’ll be excited to know that his stitching passion is still going strong. From dog sweaters to Olympic medal cozies and a commemorative Tokyo Olympics cardigan, Daley has captivated the internet with his cozy crafts. Furthermore, for those avid DIYers who have been inspired by his knitting exploits and wanted to knit similar creations of your own, there’s even more good news. The Olympian has now released his own exclusive line of knitting kits called Made With Love by Tom Daley.

The Olympic gold medalist turned knitting sensation first announced the exciting news on his Instagram account dedicated to sharing his stitched creations. Calling the project his “baby,” the “knitting-obsessed” crafter says he created this new line of knit kits “to help encourage people to pick up knitting…learn the basics, have fun, and fall in love with it all at the same time.” Elated by the news, Daley’s 1.4 million followers were more than ready to pick up their needles and “thread the love.”

Daley’s Made With Love collection was created with all skill levels in mind, with 14 carefully crafted knitting kits for beginners and beyond. The prices range anywhere from £30 ($40) to £150 ($200), and each kit comes with all the necessary tools and accessories for the project—including knitting needles, yarn, and patterns. From cozy scarves and blankets to quirky sweaters and bubble-sleeve cardigans, these knits will keep you busy and warm all winter long. The line even includes a crochet kit to make an adorable stuffed flamingo named Elvis.

Unfortunately, you won’t find a pattern for his iconic Tokyo Olympics cardigan among the offerings. But don’t worry because the rest of his Made With Love knit kits are just as incredible. Scroll down to see images of Daley’s new collection, and visit his website to purchase a kit for yourself before they're all sold out.

British Olympic diver Tom Daley just released his own line of knitting kits.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley)

From hats and blankets to cardigans and sweaters, the cute and quirky creations are sure to keep you busy and warm all winter long.

Made With Love by Tom Daley Knit KitsOlympic Diver Tom Daley Releases His Own Line of Knitting KitsOlympic Diver Tom Daley Releases His Own Line of Knitting KitsOlympic Diver Tom Daley Releases His Own Line of Knitting Kits

Each kit comes with all the necessary tools to create each project, including knitting needles, yarn, and patterns.

Made With Love by Tom Daley Knit KitsMade With Love by Tom Daley Knit KitsOlympic Diver Tom Daley Releases His Own Line of Knitting KitsOlympic Diver Tom Daley Releases His Own Line of Knitting KitsMade With Love: Website | Instagram

All images via Made With Love by Tom Daley.

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
