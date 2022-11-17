Koala at Zoo Looks Like He’s Completely Zoned Out and Lost in His Thoughts

Have you ever been so deep in your thoughts that you just…sat there staring at the void? A Koala at a Japanese zoo knows that feeling, or so we think. This creature, known as Daichi-kun, lives at the England Hill Agricultural Park and Zoo, located in the Hyogo Prefecture. While he usually charms visitors by showing his excitement whenever his caretaker approaches his enclosure, he recently went viral after being caught in a different position—sitting up straight by the entrance, with a serious expression and gazing into the distance.

The photos of the koala were shared by the zoo on Twitter, where they have garnered more than 25,000 retweets and over 130,000 likes in just a matter of days. Since the team only shared the pics with an old-school emojicon that represents the koala as the caption, it's been up to the public to make their own conclusions about what the marsupial is thinking about. One user suggested maybe Daichi-kun was pretending to ignore his caretaker. Some stroke up comparisons to zen monks reaching enlightenment, or to the way some men lounge at Japanese bathhouses. Another user even complimented his good posture. However, the most common response had to do with how human-like Daichi-kun's new pose is.

If anything, it's funny to see both sides of Daichi-kun's personality. Some have compared his sweet demeanor around his caretaker to a fan waiting outside a venue hoping to catch a glimpse of his favorite artist. This koala—and honestly, all the animals the zoo shares pics of, from lambs to squirrels—has such charismatic expressions that we can't help wanting to reach out to him in case he's having a bad day. On top of that, he looks like a teddy bear when he's asleep. He is both relatable and cute at the same time! No wonder why he's one of the stars of the zoo.

You can follow Daichi-kun's adventures by following the England Hill Zoo on Twitter.

The England Hill Zoo in Japan shared some funny photos of a koala sitting up straight and gazing into the distance.

The images quickly went viral on Twitter, and users came up with theories about what this koala may be thinking about.

Does he feel lonely? Is he pretending to ignore his caretaker? Is he just lost in his thoughts? Whatever the answer is, his pose is quite relatable.

Beyond his serious pose, he is also known for his loving expression as he waits for his caretake to come over.

And he looks super cute when he's asleep. He's adorable and relatable at the same time!

England Hill Zoo: Twitter

h/t: [Grape]

All images via England Hill Zoo.

