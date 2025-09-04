Lacoste Reimagines Iconic Crocodile as a Goat in Tribute to Tennis Star Novak Djokovic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by betcparis (@betcparis)

With 24 Grand Slam titles and countless other records to his name, legendary tennis player Novak Djokovic is recognized as a global sporting icon. Many consider him the greatest tennis player of all time, earning him the nickname “GOAT” (Greatest of All Time) among his fans. Beyond his achievements on the court, Djokovic has proudly served as a Lacoste ambassador for nearly a decade, wearing the brand’s iconic polo shirts and shorts during that time. And to commemorate the long-standing collaboration, Lacoste just released a capsule collection featuring a special goat emblem in place of the traditional crocodile logo.

“Since 2017, he has proudly worn the Lacoste crocodile on his polo shirt, embodying the very values championed by the brand’s founder, René Lacoste: tenacity, resilience, talent, and elegance,” says Lacoste. “Qualities that define a true champion—and an inspiration to generations around the world.”

Lacoste collaborated with creative agency BETC Paris to launch From a Crocodile to the GOAT, a campaign featuring a five-piece collection that includes a polo, T-shirt, tracksuit jacket, cap, and pants, each adorned with the special-edition embroidered goat emblem. The collection was unveiled by Djokovic himself at Lacoste’s Fifth Avenue flagship store on August 22, 2025.

Through the collection, Lacoste is also celebrating the fans who recognized Djokovic’s greatness long ago. On X, the brand resurfaced decade-old tweets calling him the GOAT, replying to those posts and surprising fans with free pieces from the collection. Some of those early fan tweets even feature in the launch video, paying tribute to the community that backed Djokovic from the start.

“We were looking for a strong symbol to celebrate the great career of Novak. From a Crocodile to The Goat symbolizes the work ethic, the resilience, the determination that is needed in order to reach the status of legend,” said Olivier Aumard, executive creative director at BETC. “This collection also belongs to the very first fans, those who believed in Novak and referred to him as the GOAT since the start of his tennis career.”

The Lacoste x Novak Djokovic collection is now available in select markets around the world, along with posters of Djokovic on each court he’s conquered. Find out more on the Lacoste website.

